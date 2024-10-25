Rising costs are impacting how, when people do their holiday shopping

CINCINNATI — Holiday shopping can be exciting, but it can also be stressful when it comes to finances.

A new report from WalletHub shows that 46% of Americans are still paying off debt from the last holiday season.

Rising costs have impacted all of us this year and so many say finding good deals is a top priority.

"Pretty important, I have two small children, so their lists are very long," Northern Kentucky mother Marissa Conner said.

Many people said their finances impact how much they plan to spend and when they're going to start shopping.

But when is the best time to do your shopping to get the best deals?

“It would appear to be now, because if you've gone into a store lately, it seems that the retailers have forgotten all about Halloween and Thanksgiving and jumped right into the Christmas and holiday spending," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said.

When it comes to finding the best savings, Lupo said you can get lower prices and better deals by shopping early.

According to WalletHub, 47% of people start their holiday shopping in October or earlier. Lower prices and more time to enjoy the holidays were listed as the two biggest motivators for starting early.

The report also found that one in five Americans plan to spend less this holiday season.

"I come from a single-parent household, so the majority of it's on me, so it's finding the best deal, that still matches what they want because you just try to fulfill the little kid dreams," Conner said.

How to save this holiday season:

Make a list of everyone you plan to buy gifts for, then set aside funds accordingly

Make a budget and stick to it

Look into rewards apps

Take advantage of deals like Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you go in with a plan, holiday shopping can be painless.

"I enjoy holiday shopping,” shopper Marlene Robinson said. “I just like the spirit and being in stores with the people."

While some of the deals may be happening early this year, it's important to do what works best for you and your budget. Some people may prefer to create a gift-buying schedule and spread out the spending, that way you don't waste your money.

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.