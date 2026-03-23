Remodeling this spring? Woman warns about avoiding a bad contractor

The spring remodeling season is officially here, but hiring the wrong contractor can turn any home improvement project into a costly disaster.

That’s what homeowner Cristyn Cahill found after hiring a contractor for a leaky roof that caused major water damage inside her home.

She signed a contract with a roofer who claimed to have done previous work in her neighborhood.

"The guy that came out was very nice, and I respected him and believed what he was going to give me in the new roof," Cahill said.

After giving a $2,000 deposit, she waited and waited, while her roof continued to leak.

"They said they were four to six weeks out," Cahill said.

But no one came by to even patch the leak.

"No supplies were delivered either," she said.

Hiring a reliable contractor

Any home renovation project is a huge investment. The Better Business Bureau offers advice to those hiring a contractor, so you can avoid a wide range of issues from unfinished work to contract disputes.

Watch as a homeowner shows how a roofer ghosted her, leaving her with a leaking roof:

How to avoid bad contractors, as woman is stuck with leaking roof

1. Be wary of door-to-door sales

Spring is known for storms that bring heavy rain and strong winds. In these cases, you may get a visit from a contractor going door to door.

"'I was down the street, and I did a concrete job, and I have some extra material. I can give it to you dirt cheap.' Those types of things you want to look out for," said Christine Hayley, vice president of operations for the Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati.

The contractor may be legitimate, but you should take time to confirm their credentials. Do not hire a company or individual on the spot.

2. Verify your contractor’s licenses and insurance

Make sure your contractors all have appropriate coverage for worker’s compensation, property damage and personal liability, so you’re not on the hook for costs related to accidents.

3. Get everything in writing

From the initial estimate to the contract, make sure everything is in writing, so there are no questions should an issue come up.

"The days of a handshake or a verbal promise — that doesn't carry anymore," Hayley said.

4. Check out reviews and complaints

You should always check out the contractor’s business profile on the Better Business Bureau website to look for a pattern of complaints.

"That is a red flag, definitely a red flag, and that's something that we monitor as well," Hayley said.

Remodeling show season

Attending a home remodeling show is a great way to meet contractors in person and get some inspiration. But do not feel pressured to make a decision right away.

Before making a hire:



Review their previous work

Ask for references

Ask for multiple quotes

Otherwise, like Cahill, you may be ghosted and potentially out thousands of dollars.

"It’s frustrating, because now I have to find a new roofer, wait for them to get the roof put on. And it’s just delaying the whole process," she said.

Put in the extra time to research a contractor, so you don’t waste your money.

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