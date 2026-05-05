Kroger's Senior Discount Day returns Wednesday, May 6

CINCINNATI — With the price of groceries higher than ever and inflation still running high, Kroger is giving its older shoppers a break once more.

All Kroger stores in the Greater Cincinnati area will offer seniors a 5% discount on Wednesday May 6, 2026. It's the second Senior Discount Day this year; the first happened back on April 8.

“Our senior discount day reflects Kroger’s commitment to our customers by delivering value and helping them save on their groceries,” said Danielle Gentry, head of communications public affairs, in a press release. “From digital deals to everyday low prices, we’re working to help customers stretch their dollars, and this discount is one more way we’re doing that.”

Once again, early birds will get a bonus.

In addition to hosting the senior day, stores will have engagement tables with treats set up in the stores between 9 and 11 a.m.

Best of all, you don't have to be 65 to qualify for the discount. The sale is open to everyone age 55 and older — as long as you can show your age on your driver's license or state ID, and have a Kroger Plus Card.

All food items qualify for the markdown. Gift cards, alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets, however, do not qualify for the discount.

Kroger is sometimes criticized for not offering a weekly senior discount, as Jungle Jim's and several other grocery chains do. AARP lists grocery stores that offer a regular discount for seniors.

But at least on this one day, older (and many middle-aged) shoppers can save a few bucks at Kroger, so you don't waste your money.

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