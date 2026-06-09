Pros and cons of Kings Island's new $10 a month membership plan

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is getting into the subscription business, just like Netflix, Spotify and so many other services millions of people pay for monthly.

Its parent company, Six Flags, has just announced a new membership plan at several parks, including Kings Island, offering an alternative to buying an annual pass.

Instead of purchasing a Gold Pass outright, guests can pay $10 a month per person for a Gold membership after a $40 down payment.

Why buy a membership?

A Kings Island Gold Pass runs around $120 for the year, depending on when you buy it.

That's not a bad deal, but for a family of four, buying passes around the holidays can cost close to $500 upfront.

Kings Island General Manager Tony Carovillano said the new plan is designed to offer more flexibility.

"We just think it's got the convenience, with a low initial fee up front, a $10 monthly payment, and so it is more flexible for our consumer and our guests."

WATCH as Kings Island's General Manager explains why you should consider a membership plan:

Kings Island's new $10 membership plan: Is it worth trying?

The Gold membership includes access to all park events, including Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, as well as several regional parks — including Cedar Point — at no extra charge. It also includes free parking at all those parks, just like the standard Gold Pass.

"We believe that that's going to be a great option to those who buy into the membership. They can go to these regional parks from their home parks and in the region," Carovillano said.

A more expensive Platinum plan, priced at $24 a month, provides access to all Six Flags parks nationwide, and gives you one free skip-the-line pass per visit, a real bonus on crowded summer days.

Upsides and downsides of the new plan

For those weighing the options, here is a breakdown of the pros and cons:

Pros:



Low $10 monthly payments, less than what you would pay for a TV streaming service

No big hit to the wallet at the end of each year

Auto-renewal, with no need to purchase a new pass each year

Cons:



$40 upfront fee required

Slightly more expensive over the course of a year compared to a Gold Pass

Auto-renewal, which means you need to remember to cancel if you want to stop the service

If you don't like change, the good news is that annual passes are not going away. Guests who prefer to pay in full will still be able to purchase a regular Gold or Silver Pass.

"If you want to pay in full, that's the consumer's choice," Carovillano said.

For frequent visitors, the subscription plan may be the easiest deal — though it will cost a little more over the year than the annual Gold Pass many guests have relied on for years.

As always, don't waste your money.

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