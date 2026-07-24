CINCINNATI — McDonald's has teamed up with Kings Island and Cedar Point to offer discounted theme park tickets — and all it takes to unlock the deal is a fountain drink.

Through Aug. 16, every McDonald's large fountain drink cup comes printed with a QR code. Scan it, and it takes you to a website where you can buy tickets to Kings Island or Cedar Point for up to 50% off the gate price. Discounted tickets purchased through the promotion are valid for any operating day through Sept. 7.

Erica Shadoin, a McDonald's owner and operator here in the Tri-State, said the promotion is designed to help families stretch their budgets this summer.

"I think that McDonald's recognizes that families are out there feeling the pinch and trying to save money this summer. So now, besides just our McValue menu, you can also save money on entertainment options," Shadoin said.

WATCH: How to save money on Kings Island tickets with a McDonald's drink

Here's how to get Kings Island tickets for up to 50% off with a McDonald's drink

How to use the McDonald's deal

The process is simple:

Buy a fountain drink at any participating McDonald's through Aug. 16. Scan the QR code printed on your cup. Choose your park — Kings Island or Cedar Point. Purchase your discounted ticket for up to 50% off the gate price.

Tickets purchased through the promotion are valid for any operating day through Sept. 7.

"Not only can you enjoy a refreshing beverage, but you also get the opportunity to scan the code and save money," Shadoin said.

How the deals stack up

Before you buy, it pays to know how the promotions compare. Here's a breakdown:

Gate price

Kings Island ticket at the gate: $90

Online pricing

Tickets are priced by date — weekdays cost less than weekends

Some weekday tickets are already as low as $45 online

McDonald's deal

Up to 50% off the gate price

Can save you up to $10 more than the standard online price on busier weekend dates

Valid through Sept. 7 on any operating day

Kings Island "Christmas in July" flash sale

Single ticket: $45, valid any day

Two-pack: $35 per ticket

The bottom line: Always buy online

No matter which promotion you choose, buying tickets online — not at the gate — is what saves you the most money. Purchasing ahead of time can save you more than $40 compared to the gate price.

"You can get up to 50% off on your tickets to Kings Island or Cedar Point, allowing families to create more memories this summer at a better price," Shadoin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com