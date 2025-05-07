Phishing schemes getting more sophisticated thanks to AI

Thanks to AI and other tools, phishing schemes are becoming more complicated and harder to spot.

And most scammers now use well-known brands and their logos to deceive consumers.

Small business owner Mary Jane Riggi nearly lost hundreds of dollars to a phishing scheme impersonating two legitimate companies.

Riggi received an email that appeared to be from Docusign.

"The email was telling me I was purchasing almost $350 in Bitcoin using my PayPal account," she said.

She was going to click on the link to cancel the transaction, but then thought twice.

But the fact that it read "Dear Customer" rather than including her name was a big red flag.

"First, I would never buy Bitcoin, and my PayPal account, I haven't used in years," Riggi said.

Newest phishing scams using AI to trick consumers

Docusign warns of fraudulent emails

On its website, the company Docusign provides several examples of phishing emails using its brand to give consumers an idea of what to look for.

The examples include a fake email address, an older Docusign logo, and a QR code that links to a fraudulent website.

Paypal, also a frequent target of phishing schemes, suggests flagging suspicious emails to them at phishing@paypal.com

According to Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau, successful phishing schemes trick victims into acting right away.

They try to "scare you into thinking there's something wrong with your peer-to-peer payment app," she said.

McGovern and the BBB provide these tips if you're unsure if the email is legitimate.



Do not click, download or open anything from the email.

Verify claims on your own using the official company website and contact information.

Never reveal personal information.

Mary Jane Riggi is just glad she stopped before responding.

"By the time you sign, they have your bank information. They have your address. They have your phone number," she said.

So follow her lead, and don't click or respond to unexpected emails, so you don't waste your money.

