Pet costs are rising again: Here are some simple ways to save

This National Pet Day, pet owners should prepare for a significant increase in pet costs for the remainder of the year, according to online marketplace Rover.

According to its True Cost of Pet Parenthood Report, Rover predicts dog parents will pay as much as 7% more for pet-related expenses, while cat parents will pay as much as 10% more for food, toys, veterinary bills, and other pet gear.

Saving on pet food

Jaron Byrum is a pet lover and owner of the boutique pet shop Wagz and Pawz Pet Supplies.

His first tips for saving money on pet food are buying your animal's food at one store and joining its loyalty program.

"Every $100 spent in our store, you get $10 off your next purchase," Byrum said.

He tells pet owners to resist the temptation to buy the cheapest brands of food, which have less protein. He warns that this could end up costing them more money in the long run.

"You are just adding in fillers," Byrum said. "They are going to be hungry in a couple of hours."

Pet owners can also buy pet food in bulk, which is typically cheaper per ounce than small bags.

Veterinary fees catch pet parents off guard

Rover predicts that pet owners will spend about 11% more on veterinary fees this year.

Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, Rover's veterinary medical advisor, said it's best and more affordable to address your pet's health concerns right away.

"If you're coming into me with a debilitated pet where you've avoided care, it's hard not to say, okay, you need blood work, you need x-rays, you need hospitalization," she said.

Greenstein strongly recommends vaccinations as a way to avoid surprise bills.

"It's really expensive to treat certain diseases like leptospirosis, for example," she said. "It's a lot less expensive to get vaccinated against leptospirosis, which is something you can do for less than $50 at your vet every year."

Pet owners, especially those with younger animals, may also consider pet insurance.

"It takes the expenses and breaks them down into something that's much more manageable on a monthly basis," Greenstein said.

Other pet supplies and ways to save

Greenstein and Byrum worry tariffs could impact costs down the road, especially for larger animals and those who own small farms.

"Livestock is likely going to be tariffed, which for large animal veterinarians and people who have farms, this is a big deal," Greenstein said.

To avoid price hikes, Byrum suggests pet owners buy local when possible.

His shop sells treats sourced from farms in states like Indiana and California, "and that's not having any of the tariffs or extra costs on us," he explained.

Byrum said to look for long-lasting items with a warranty for dog clothing and leashes.

"These are going to be lifetime purchases," he said. "If you are getting those cheaper materials, you have to replace those every six months."

According to Rover, the good news is that the cost of bringing a pet home is lower now than in 2024 due to decreased adoption rates.

But the cost of having a pet has gone up.

"Definitely a pinch for a lot of pet owners," Greenstein said.

So, look for ways to reduce your pet spending and prepare for emergencies so you don't waste your money.

