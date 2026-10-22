Patients can now get GLP-1 medications for $50 a month — here's who qualifies

The high cost of GLP-1 weight-loss medications has kept them out of reach for many people. But that's starting to change — and some patients can now get certain GLP-1s for just $50 a month.

The list price for Wegovy is $1,300. But some patients can now get that medication for 96% below that list price — a dramatic drop that could save you thousands of dollars a year.

WATCH: Who qualifies for GLP-1 meds at $50/month

$50 GLP-1 Medications: Here's who qualifies

Dr. Shawn Peavie with The Christ Hospital told me there's been huge interest in GLP-1 medications, which are used to treat a range of conditions.

"We know there's a huge benefit, ranging from diabetes to weight, cardiovascular disease," Peavie said. "So I do think they're trying to get this more available for patients."

Why cost has been the biggest barrier

For many patients, price has been the main obstacle standing between them and these medications.

"If you look into what some patients have been paying, those prices are upwards 14 hundred dollars," Peavie said.

How you can save: The Medicare Part D Bridge Program

Now, some patients are getting relief through Medicare Part D's Bridge Program, which offers GLP-1 medication for $50.

Ashley Willis, a Walmart pharmacist, explained just how big that savings can be.

"A medication that can cost thousands of dollars a month, or even hundreds of dollars with a coupon... can now go on their insurance for 50 dollars," Willis said.

The program has been popular since it launched a few months ago.

"Absolutely, as soon as it started, we had a lot of prescriptions coming over from doctors offices," Willis said.

Do you qualify? Here's who's eligible

Not everyone qualifies for the discounted price. To be eligible, you generally need:



A BMI of 35 or higher, OR

A BMI of 27 to 34 with certain health conditions

Your first step

"First, I'd reach out to your doctor... See if you're a candidate, and then get a prescription," Peavie said.

Can't get to the pharmacy? You may have delivery options

If transportation is a barrier, some prescriptions can now be delivered directly to your door.

"Anything except a controlled substance can be delivered in our state. So same day delivery can be dropped off at your door within two hours with Walmart plus," Willis said.

And if you're not a Walmart Plus member, there's still an affordable option.

"Our new shipping option for non refrigerated items that's actually a five dollar cash price if you're not a Walmart plus member as well," Willis said.

One more money-saving tip

If your insurance won't cover your GLP-1, check the manufacturer's direct-pay price. It could be hundreds of dollars less than the list price — so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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