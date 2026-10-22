Halloween costumes now cost $40 to $60. How to get one for $12 or less

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — Parents shopping for Halloween costumes this year may be in for sticker shock.

According to the National Retail Federation, many store-bought children's costumes now cost between $40 and $60.

But families looking to save money have several alternatives, including secondhand costumes and do-it-yourself creations that can cost a fraction of the price.

WATCH as we find some great costumes for $12 or less:

Halloween costumes now $40 to $60: How to find one for just $10

Skip the Halloween Store, Shop Secondhand Instead

Rather than spending big at seasonal Halloween stores, Cincinnati-area grandmother Tammy Metz headed to Once Upon A Child on Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati.

“I got two grandkids,” Metz said. “I got both their costumes here.”

Store manager Angel Rogers says buying gently used costumes is one of the easiest ways to cut Halloween costs.

“You're going to get that for like a third of the cost,” Rogers said. “Our costumes range from $6.50 to $12.50.”

Many of the costumes appear barely used, and some are even brand new.

“They are not worn out, they are gently used,” Rogers said. “Sometimes we get brand new costumes as well.”

One example was a Halo costume priced at just $8.50, less than half its original retail price.

Goodwill Also Offers Big Savings

If you don't find what you're looking for at a children's resale store, check Goodwill.

Bryan Smith, a Goodwill manager, points to one Count Dracula costume priced at $5.99 that originally sold for $29.99.

For families shopping on a budget, thrift stores like Goodwill and the Salvation Army can offer some of the deepest discounts on Halloween attire.

DIY Costumes Can Cost Even Less

Another way to save is by making a costume yourself.

Kristin Heitman creates DIY costumes for her children each year, using craft supplies and imagination instead of buying prepackaged outfits.

“It uses your imagination, so you can come up with better costumes than the pre-made ones,” Heitman said.

Craft stores such as Michaels offer inexpensive materials that can help families create unique costumes for just a few dollars.

Bottom Line

With many new children's Halloween costumes now selling for $40 or more, secondhand shops and do-it-yourself options can help families dramatically cut costs.

Whether you shop at a thrift store, browse Goodwill, or create your own costume from scratch, it's possible to outfit children for Halloween for $12 or less while avoiding a frightening hit to your wallet.

That way you don't waste your money.

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