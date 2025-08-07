P&G price hikes prompt loyal customers to consider alternatives

CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble is raising prices on about a quarter of its products, forcing longtime customers to make tough choices about brand loyalty.

As prices on popular name brands climb, more shoppers are switching to store brands. I visited a Warren County family that has been loyal to P&G for years but is unhappy about paying more.

Beverly and Steven Burns have filled their home with P&G products for years.

"I made a list. Crest, we use their toothbrush, Tide products, Puffs..." Steven Burns said.

From the bathroom to the kitchen, P&G dominates this couple's cabinets.

"I mean, we are a P&G family ... basically," Beverly Burns said.

As a longtime customer, the news that the company would be raising its prices on several products didn't sit well with Steven.

"I think P&G is blaming the tariffs when I think they could have done a better job of managing the cost themselves internally," Steven Burns said.

Fixed-income families feeling the pinch

Recently retired and living on a fixed income, every price increase matters to the Burns.

"When the prices change like this, we have to make choices — we look at alternatives, or we get less of the product," Steven Burns said.

Those alternatives are already making their way into the Burns' shopping cart.

"I've already tried some alternatives from Amazon on their basic stuff. Quality is not nearly as good, but the price is much better," Steven Burns said.

The Burns say certain P&G products are hard to give up and will remain staples in their household, at least for now.

"We probably use the most Bounty paper towels and Bounty napkins," Steven Burns said.

Price tracking initiative

P&G says shoppers may see those higher prices as soon as this month. The company's explanation? They need to offset roughly $1 billion in anticipated tariff costs.

"When you had a story about P&G, I emailed and said it would be helpful if someone would develop tracking for the price increases P&G announced," Steven Burns said.

That request sparked an idea — one we're taking action on.

"If somebody could do that, that would be very helpful. And that's why I reached out to you," Steven Burns said.

We are tracking prices on several P&G brands throughout this month and will alert you when prices increase, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

