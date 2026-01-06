Car shopping in 2026? Most reliable brands for the new year

As the new year begins, many car shoppers are skipping new car lots and focusing all their attention on the used car market.

That is why Consumer Reports recently expanded its online vehicle ratings and recommendations to include used trucks, sedans and SUVs.

"It starts with the fact that the average transaction price for a new car right now is still $48,000, give or take, which is just a ton of money," said Alex Knizek, the associate director of auto test development for Consumer Reports.

Kelly Blue Book says the average new car price is now flirting with $50,000, as of December 2025.

Given the price tag on a new car or truck, it's no surprise many shoppers are turning to the pre-owned market.

In a survey by Consumer Reports, 40% of Americans who were in the market for a vehicle in the past year were only considering used vehicles. That's compared to 31% who were only considering new cars and 24% who were open to either.

Consumer Reports' analysis ranked 26 car brands based on the reliability of models between 5 years old and 10 years old.

Most reliable used car brands for 2026

The top 10 used car brands, according to Consumer Reports, are:



Lexus Toyota Mazda Acura Honda Buick BMW Subaru Nissan Mercedes-Benz

In Consumer Reports surveys, Knizek said, drivers reported fewer problems with brands like Lexus, Toyota and Mazda. He said those brands are also known for more modest redesigns which "tends to lend itself towards good reliability."

But, Knizek said just because a brand is lower on the list does not mean every car made by that brand is unreliable.

"Chevrolet is a good example," Knizek said.

Overall, Chevrolet falls around the middle of the pack.

"If you look at the individual vehicles, something like the 2018 or 2019 Chevrolet Equinox actually has above-average reliability. So, it's a bit of a diamond in the rough so to speak," said Knizek.

Auto mechanic Jeff Landrum, of Ron's Service Center in Covington, Kentucky, said he's a big fan of Toyotas for their reliability.

"Toyota came out with a very comprehensive maintenance schedule that you're supposed to follow in order to get that car to be able to go the 200,000, 300,000-mile interval," Landrum said. "Parts are readily available. Parts are not overpriced."

A case in point is a 2012 Toyota Camry his shop has been servicing for more than a decade.

"We've maintained this lady's car since she bought the car new," he said. "She's had little to no issues with the car."

Consumer Reports also revealed its top picks for used models in specific categories and price ranges.

Landrum said buying a used vehicle and making it last is all about following the recommended maintenance schedule for that vehicle.

"In my opinion, it's extremely important," he said. "It's the life of any vehicle."

He recommends getting a CARFAX report on any vehicle before you buy it to check for regular maintenance.

"I tell all my customers, the road to 200,000 miles isn't free," Landrum said.

Knizek said a vehicle history report will also alert shoppers to possible odometer fraud, or damage from a fire, flood or past accident.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

