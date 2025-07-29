P&G to raise prices on nearly a quarter of products due to tariff costs

Procter & Gamble will raise prices on about 25% of its U.S. products starting in August as it works to offset rising tariff-related expenses, the company announced following its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said Wednesday that the company will implement mid-single-digit price increases across roughly a quarter of its portfolio. The price hikes come as P&G anticipates $1 billion in pre-tax tariff costs for fiscal year 2026.

P&G has already notified major retailers, including Walmart and Target, about the upcoming changes, which shoppers will begin seeing on store shelves next month.

Which P&G products will go up in price?

The increases will affect several well-known brands across categories such as fabric care, baby care, grooming, and personal health.

Premium and innovation-led products that will undergo the most significant adjustments include high-end Oral-B electric toothbrushes, enhanced Luvs diaper, and upgraded Tide detergents, such as Tide EVO and Tide Pods with Oxi Boost.

The pricing changes are part of a broader cost-cutting and restructuring plan announced in June, which includes the elimination of up to 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs over the next two years.

Despite signs of consumer caution and softer spending habits, P&G reported strong financial results in its latest quarter. In Q4 2025, the company reported net sales of $20.9 billion, a 2% increase year-over-year, primarily driven by higher prices. The company also beat analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings per share.

