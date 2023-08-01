Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend: What to buy and not buy

CINCINNATI — Do you still need to buy school supplies and clothing?

Then you are in luck because Ohio's annual Sales Tax Holiday weekend starts Friday.

It couldn't come at a better time: while inflation may finally be easing this year, parents like Jamie McWhorter say back to school can still bust the budget.

"Everything is outrageous anymore," she said while shopping with her young son. "But you gotta do what you gotta do to save some money."

That's why she's looking forward to the annual tax holiday, which runs this Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Kroger's Jenifer Moore says Kroger stores this week are stocking their aisles with dozens of school items under $3, including "pencils, pencil cases, glue, erasers, and notebooks," she said.

Many people don't think of Kroger for their back-to-school needs, but Moore said it's an easy way to pick up supplies while you are grocery shopping.

In addition, she said, Kroger Marketplace stores have a whole section of children's clothing that will get the tax break starting Friday.

What qualifies for a tax break

So what qualifies for a sales tax break this weekend in the State of Ohio?



Clothing items $75 or less apiece

School supplies (like notebooks and calculators) that are $20 or less apiece

Reminder: All clothing qualifies, not just school clothes, so if Mom finds a cute blouse, that qualifies too.

"It does not have to be a school outfit, because all clothing under $75 qualifies for the tax weekend," Moore said.

However, a lot of parents (especially those shopping for school supplies for the first time) are still confused by the $75 rule: It doesn't mean your whole purchase has to be below $75.

It means each individual item has to be below the $75 threshold.

Some downsides, and a possible change

Unfortunately, $100 gym shoes and $300 laptops don't qualify for the tax break. The threshold has not changed in the decade since the holiday began.

But that could finally change next year: Ohio lawmakers hope to expand the amount that gets a break in 2024 and continue the sale for as long as two weeks.

For now, though, it's still worth it: You will save roughly $8 for every $100 you spend this weekend.

Grace Dutti plans to get out early, saying, "Everything always runs out, and I like to get the good stuff!"

Two final points:

Some shoppers have wondered if stores raise prices for the tax holiday. The Ohio Tax Department said there is no evidence of that happening.

And remember that residents of Kentucky and Indiana can enjoy the savings too. You just have to drive across the state line. No one checks licenses or passports.

That way, you don't waste your money.

___________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com