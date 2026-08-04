It's time for savings, as Ohio's back-to-school sales tax holiday returns Aug. 7-9.

But this year, many shoppers may end up disappointed because the tax break is far more limited than last year.

The rules have changed significantly.

This year's tax-free event runs just three days as opposed to the two-week holiday shoppers enjoyed the past two years.

The most disappointing part is that the list of exempt items is much shorter than last year, when nearly everything under $500 qualified.

In 2025, the holiday covered a wide range of purchases, from electronics to dorm essentials.

"I got some curtains, a bookshelf, command hooks, laundry detergent," one shopper told us.

WATCH: Ohio's sales tax holiday is back, but with fewer days and tighter limits

Ohio Sales Tax Holiday 2026: Fewer days, lower limits, more disappointment

Others were snapping up $450 laptops and $350 iPads, completely tax-free, saving as much as $25.

But this year, those great deals are gone.

What qualifies for a tax break, what does not

For 2026, the exemptions are limited to:

Clothing priced at $75 or less per item

School supplies priced at $20 or less per item

School instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item

TVs, computers, tablets and most other electronics no longer qualify for a tax break this year.

In addition, name brand clothing that many teens covet — from Lululemon, to American Eagle, to Jordan — may not qualify if the item costs $76 or more.

For instance, a $120 pair of Nike shoes will no longer get a tax break.

The good news is that the price limits apply per item, not per receipt. That means shoppers can buy multiple qualifying items, and each one is tax-free as long as it stays under the individual price limit.

Why it is still a good deal

But if you buy a basket full of clothing and supplies, you will still see good savings.

Some shoppers have already been holding off on purchases in anticipation of the weekend. Shirley Banta said she spotted school supplies on shelves and decided to wait.

"I saw the school supplies out and I thought, what better time, then I heard about the tax weekend, and I thought ... I'm gonna wait," Banta said.

"I think it's exciting we get to do our shopping and get to keep the savings," another shopper said.

Parents hoping to stretch their savings further may want to visit the Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe, where many stores are offering additional back-to-school deals alongside the tax holiday.

"We have over 100 stores here .... probably 60% of them will be offering specific back-to-school deals this year," marketing director Brittany Bleich said.

Shopper Shawna Lutton said she and her daughter plan to take advantage of both the tax break and the outlet deals.

"I need clothing and shoes," her young daughter said, already becoming a smart shopper before 4th grade.

That way you don't waste your money.

See full details of what qualifies for the tax break at https://tax.ohio.gov/business/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday

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