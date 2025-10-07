October sales war begins: Standout deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target

CINCINNATI — Walmart, Target and Amazon are all offering significant discounts this week as shoppers begin their holiday preparations early.
We hit the stores this week to find out where you can find the biggest savings during the competing sales.
Shoppers like Lisa Myers are taking advantage of the discounts and getting a head start on holiday shopping.
"I have 16 grandkids, so I start early," Myers said. "I'm on a fixed income, so I buy when things are on sale."
Each retailer has its own lineup of deals. Here are some of the standouts we found:
WATCH: Huge October sales at Walmart, Target & Amazon! Which store wins?
Amazon's Big Deal Days offers deep discounts for Prime members, who can access several deals like:
- Up to 50% off Amazon devices
- 40% off select kitchen appliances
- Up to 65% off bestselling print books
- Deals on top brands including LEGO, KitchenAid, and Bose
Standout deals we found:
- Brand new Apple AirPods 4 for $89.99 — that's 31% off the regular price
- INSIGNIA 50" 4k Smart Fire TV with Alexa Remote for $169.99 — 43% off
- Oral-B iO Deep Clean + Whiten Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $89.99 — 40% savings
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (newest model) for $24.99, which is a 50% off deal
Target's Circle Week promotion includes rotating daily specials and consistent category discounts including:
- Deal of the Day offers: 40% or more off select items
- 30% off adult denim
- Up to 50% off kitchen appliances
- 20% off skincare
- Toy deal: Spend $40, save $10
Standout deals we found:
- Ninja Slushi Frozen Drink Maker, originally $369.99, is on sale for $299.99
- Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle: $69.99 with a Target Circle membership
- Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones: $169.99 with Target Circle
- Apple iPad (A16) 11-inch Wi-Fi (2025, 11th generation): $279.99 with deals and Target Circle (originally $349.99)
Walmart's competing sale event features discounts across multiple departments:
- Deals on tech, including Apple AirPods
- Up to 40% off fall clothing
- Home decor and furniture marked down by up to 50%
- 20% off beauty items
- Savings on TVs and electronics
Standout deals we found:
- Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum for $249.99 — $80 savings from the regular price
- VIZIO 50" Class Quantum 4K QLED HDR Smart TV (NEW) is $100 off, pricing in at $198
- Tool Chest, 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Storage Cabinet with Detachable Top Tool Box, Universal Lockable Wheels on sale for $116.99 — a savings of $583
- Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm Bluetooth and WiFi Smart Watch, Black for $99
While tariff concerns have prompted some shoppers to start their holiday shopping earlier this season, Walmart's Matt Goans says the retailer hasn't seen a significant impact on pricing so far.
"We have TVs on rollback, laptops on rollback, we have a good time to shop for toys, there are rollbacks in toys and rollbacks on housewares," Goans said.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").
Follow John:
- Facebook: John Matarese Money
- Instagram: @johnmataresemoney
- X/Twitter: @JohnMatarese
Follow Taylor:
- Facebook: Taylor Nimmo
- Instagram: @tnimms
- X/Twitter: @tnimms
For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.