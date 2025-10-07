October sales war begins: Standout deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target

CINCINNATI — Walmart, Target and Amazon are all offering significant discounts this week as shoppers begin their holiday preparations early.

We hit the stores this week to find out where you can find the biggest savings during the competing sales.

Shoppers like Lisa Myers are taking advantage of the discounts and getting a head start on holiday shopping.

"I have 16 grandkids, so I start early," Myers said. "I'm on a fixed income, so I buy when things are on sale."

Each retailer has its own lineup of deals. Here are some of the standouts we found:

Amazon's Big Deal Days offers deep discounts for Prime members, who can access several deals like:



Up to 50% off Amazon devices

40% off select kitchen appliances

Up to 65% off bestselling print books

Deals on top brands including LEGO, KitchenAid, and Bose

Standout deals we found:

Target's Circle Week promotion includes rotating daily specials and consistent category discounts including:



Deal of the Day offers: 40% or more off select items

30% off adult denim

Up to 50% off kitchen appliances

20% off skincare

Toy deal: Spend $40, save $10

Standout deals we found:

Walmart's competing sale event features discounts across multiple departments:



Deals on tech, including Apple AirPods

Up to 40% off fall clothing

Home decor and furniture marked down by up to 50%

20% off beauty items

Savings on TVs and electronics

Standout deals we found:

While tariff concerns have prompted some shoppers to start their holiday shopping earlier this season, Walmart's Matt Goans says the retailer hasn't seen a significant impact on pricing so far.

"We have TVs on rollback, laptops on rollback, we have a good time to shop for toys, there are rollbacks in toys and rollbacks on housewares," Goans said.

