Give the gift of experiences this holiday season with money-saving memberships

CINCINNATI — The holiday gifting season is here, and if someone on your list has you stumped, why not give the gift of an experience? Many memberships are offering holiday deals right now, meaning you can save big this season while giving gifts that keep on giving long after the holidays.

I've broken down some of the best membership gift options and how they can pay off throughout the year.

Cincinnati Zoo membership

First up, the Cincinnati Zoo is offering holiday discounts on memberships through Dec. 31. A standard membership is on sale for $162.

"We have our holiday discount going on right now with our memberships; they're going to be discounted from now until Dec. 31," said Shae Burns, Cincinnati zookeeper.

To put this into perspective, if you buy two adult tickets and two child tickets for a single visit, it costs approximately $90. After about 2 trips, the membership would pay for itself on admission alone.

"I know that they're pretty cost-effective if you go several times throughout the year," said Catherine Bowman, a zoo visitor.

The membership benefits extend beyond just admission.

"With our annual memberships, you also get discounts on food and our gift shops, and you also get parking for the whole year as well," Burns said.

Kroger Boost membership

Give the gift of convenience with a Kroger Boost membership. You can purchase a gift card to give someone grocery delivery, 2X fuel points and member-exclusive discounts.

A year of same-day delivery costs $99, while Boost Essential, which offers next-day delivery, costs $69.

Boost members can also enjoy a free streaming service, choosing from Disney Plus, Hulu Plus or ESPN Plus.

"The added benefit of the streaming service is just our way of responding to customers and offering them more benefits with the membership program," said Jenifer Moore from Kroger.

Boost memberships are currently on sale with a digital deal offering 50% off through Dec. 2.

Cincinnati Museum Center

Consider a Cincinnati Museum Center membership for the learners in your life. A pass gives you access to the Children's Museum, Cincinnati History Museum and Museum of Natural History and Science.

You can gift an individual membership for $75 or a family membership for $180.

Kings Island Gold Pass

For the thrill seekers, get a Kings Island Gold Pass for $130 total. That gets you access to Kings Island, free general parking, Winterfest and in-park discounts now through the end of the 2026 season.

AMC Stubs A-List

Have a movie lover in your life? Gift them an AMC Stubs A-List membership. You get up to four movies every week. A three-month membership is $79, six months is $154 or $299 for the year.

Without a subscription, four movies a week would cost you nearly $200 — much more than the membership's $28 per month.

