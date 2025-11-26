Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

How to find last-minute Thanksgiving sides and desserts that won't break the bank

Deals
Taylor Nimmo
Deals
Posted

CINCINNATI — With Thanksgiving just hours away, grocery stores are crowded with shoppers rushing to gather last-minute ingredients. But if time slipped away from you, don't panic — there are plenty of quick, affordable options to get you party-ready without breaking the bank.

WATCH: Save on last-minute Thanksgiving sides and desserts

Here's how to find the best deals on last-minute Thanksgiving sides

Kroger: Solid deals on prepared sides

Near the deli section, you'll find mac and cheese portions for $5 and $10. At the front of the store, Bob Evans mac and cheese and mashed potatoes are just $3.99 each. Simply pop them in the microwave and transfer to a serving dish — done.

The bakery has marked-down pies for $4.99, including cherry, pecan, pumpkin and apple varieties.

For appetizers, Kroger offers:

  • Large Skyline dip trays for about $20
  • Cheese and sandwich platters for $18-$20
  • Meat and cheese trays (including that Instagram-worthy rose-shaped salami) for $17.99

Whole Foods: Premium pre-made sides

At the Rookwood Whole Foods location, several pre-made sides are ready to heat and serve for $9.99 per pound, including:

  • Homestyle green bean casserole
  • Truffle Parmesan whipped potatoes
  • Cider-roasted Brussels sprouts

Aldi: Budget-friendly grab-and-go options

Aldi delivers great prices on convenient sides:

  • Lemon and herb scalloped potatoes: $2.49
  • Mashed sweet potatoes with cinnamon: $4.69

Costco: Bulk savings for members

Costco features a dedicated "Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves" section with:

  • Kirkland Signature mac and cheese: $9.78 for the whole tray
  • Kirkland Yukon Gold mashed potatoes: $14.52 for the tray (about $2.83 per pound)
  • Sweet mashed potatoes with brown sugar: $2.83 per pound

Pro tip: Costco offers same-day delivery through Instacart if you want to skip the store entirely.

Money-saving strategies

  • Choose store brands. They're often identical to name brands but much cheaper.
  • Buy frozen. Green beans, corn and even mashed potatoes cost less and taste just as good once cooked.
  • Use canned pie fillings. Pumpkin and apple fillings are far cheaper than fresh fruit right now.

Remember, it doesn't have to be expensive to taste great. With these options, you can show up to Thanksgiving dinner with delicious sides without the stress or the hefty price tag.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
How AI can be a money saving shopping sidekick this holiday season Give the gift of experiences this holiday season with money-saving memberships Black Friday shopping guide: How to navigate crowds, find deals at Kenwood Mall

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money promo

Your source for deals, product reviews and consumer news.

Have a problem?
Send us an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or Taylor.Nimmo@wcpo.com or message John on Facebook and Taylor on Facebook.