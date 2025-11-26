How to find last-minute Thanksgiving sides and desserts that won't break the bank

CINCINNATI — With Thanksgiving just hours away, grocery stores are crowded with shoppers rushing to gather last-minute ingredients. But if time slipped away from you, don't panic — there are plenty of quick, affordable options to get you party-ready without breaking the bank.

Here's how to find the best deals on last-minute Thanksgiving sides

Kroger: Solid deals on prepared sides

Near the deli section, you'll find mac and cheese portions for $5 and $10. At the front of the store, Bob Evans mac and cheese and mashed potatoes are just $3.99 each. Simply pop them in the microwave and transfer to a serving dish — done.

The bakery has marked-down pies for $4.99, including cherry, pecan, pumpkin and apple varieties.

For appetizers, Kroger offers:

Large Skyline dip trays for about $20

Cheese and sandwich platters for $18-$20

Meat and cheese trays (including that Instagram-worthy rose-shaped salami) for $17.99

Whole Foods: Premium pre-made sides

At the Rookwood Whole Foods location, several pre-made sides are ready to heat and serve for $9.99 per pound, including:

Homestyle green bean casserole

Truffle Parmesan whipped potatoes

Cider-roasted Brussels sprouts

Aldi: Budget-friendly grab-and-go options

Aldi delivers great prices on convenient sides:

Lemon and herb scalloped potatoes: $2.49

Mashed sweet potatoes with cinnamon: $4.69

Costco: Bulk savings for members

Costco features a dedicated "Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves" section with:

Kirkland Signature mac and cheese: $9.78 for the whole tray

Kirkland Yukon Gold mashed potatoes: $14.52 for the tray (about $2.83 per pound)

Sweet mashed potatoes with brown sugar: $2.83 per pound

Pro tip: Costco offers same-day delivery through Instacart if you want to skip the store entirely.

Money-saving strategies

Choose store brands. They're often identical to name brands but much cheaper.

Buy frozen. Green beans, corn and even mashed potatoes cost less and taste just as good once cooked.

Use canned pie fillings. Pumpkin and apple fillings are far cheaper than fresh fruit right now.

Remember, it doesn't have to be expensive to taste great. With these options, you can show up to Thanksgiving dinner with delicious sides without the stress or the hefty price tag.

