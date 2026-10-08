Need extra holiday cash? Experts say October is the sweet spot for seasonal hiring

Holiday shopping season is still weeks away, but experts say now is the time to start looking for a seasonal job if you're hoping to earn extra money before the holidays.

A recent survey found the average American is expected to spend more than $800 on holiday shopping this year. For many families, finding ways to boost their income could help offset some of those costs.

For shopper Lisa Myers, budgeting starts early.

“Because I have a lot of grandkids to buy for so it’s important for me to look for the good deals and take advantage of them when I can,” Myers said.

But finding bargains is only part of the equation. For some households, bringing in extra cash can make a big difference.

“Very important… I’m on a fixed income,” Myers said.

WATCH: When is the best time to apply for seasonal jobs

Seasonal jobs hiring holiday help

Why October matters

Retailers, warehouses and delivery companies are already preparing for the holiday shopping rush, and many are hiring seasonal workers to help meet demand.

“There is a lot of demand at retailers for workers who can come in and work for the holiday rush,” NerdWallet's Kimberly Palmer said.

Palmer said someone working 32 hours at about $16 an hour could earn roughly $500, money that could help cover gifts, travel expenses, holiday meals or other seasonal costs.

Career expert Vicki Salemi says job seekers shouldn't wait too long to apply.

“October is the peak hiring season,” Salemi said. “It doesn’t mean the hiring stops in November and December, but it slows down because October is the sweet spot for seasonal hiring.”

Companies hiring for the holiday season

Several major employers are currently advertising seasonal opportunities ahead of the holidays.

📦 Warehouse and delivery jobs

Company Positions Amazon Warehouse associates, fulfillment center workers, delivery station associates and equipment operators UPS Seasonal Support Drivers

Amazon says some seasonal warehouse jobs are advertising pay of up to about $22 to $25 per hour, depending on the position and location. The company also highlights flexible scheduling, weekly pay and overtime opportunities.

UPS is recruiting Seasonal Support Drivers who use their own vehicles to help deliver packages during the holiday rush. The company says drivers receive competitive pay, mileage reimbursement and weekly pay.

🛒 Retail jobs

Company Positions Target Guest services, fulfillment, stocking, beauty, tech and food service roles Kohl's Sales associates, cashiers and stockers Walmart Store associates, stockers, personal shoppers and online order fulfillment workers Macy's Retail sales, customer service and fulfillment roles Nordstrom Seasonal Retail Sales Associates and Holiday Gift Shop positions

Target says seasonal workers may qualify for team member discounts, flexible schedules and additional pay opportunities for some overnight and early morning shifts.

🎁 Specialty retailers

Company Positions Bath & Body Works Seasonal sales associates and store support positions Dick's Sporting Goods Store associates, warehouse workers and customer service roles Hobby Lobby Retail associates, cashiers and merchandise support positions TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods Seasonal associates, cashiers and merchandise support roles

Many seasonal jobs offer flexible schedules, making them an option for workers looking to earn extra income outside of their primary job.

Quick takeaways

✅ Looking for the highest advertised pay? Amazon seasonal warehouse jobs were advertising rates of up to about $25 per hour in some markets.

✅ Want flexible scheduling? Amazon and Target both highlight flexible schedules for many seasonal positions.

✅ Prefer working independently? UPS is hiring Seasonal Support Drivers who use their own vehicles for deliveries.

Watch out for hiring scams

As seasonal hiring ramps up, experts say job seekers should also be on alert for scams.

“Fake jobs, fake companies are more and more common,” Kelly Roehm of The Resume Realist said. “Most of the clients I’ve worked with particularly over the past year and a half to two years have encountered some sort of scam in their job search process.”

The Better Business Bureau says job seekers should be cautious if a company:



Asks for payment upfront for equipment or training

Offers a job without conducting an interview

Requests bank account information before hiring is complete

“You should always have some sort of interview whether it’s in person or at least on the phone,” Christine Hayley of the Better Business Bureau said.

Hayley also recommends researching employers before sharing personal information.

“Be cautious, make sure you do your research,” Hayley said. “Always check them out on the BBB.”

Other ways to make extra cash this holiday season

A seasonal job isn't the only way to boost your holiday budget.

Other options include:



Pet sitting or dog walking

Babysitting

House sitting

Selling unwanted items online

Freelance or gig work

Yard work and leaf cleanup

Holiday decorating services

Gift-wrapping services

Selling handmade crafts or baked goods

The bottom line

Experts say October remains one of the best times to apply for seasonal work. For consumers hoping to offset holiday spending, landing a temporary job now could provide extra income before the busiest shopping weeks of the year arrive.

This story was reported on-air by Taylor Nimmo and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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