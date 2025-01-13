Need a locksmith? Beware fly-by-nighters who charge hundreds of extra dollars

Before you get on your phone to search for the cheapest locksmith in your area, Cathie Fehrman has a warning.

She said the door from her garage turned into a very expensive lesson when she locked herself out one morning.

"When I came home, I couldn't get in the house," she said.

She needed a locksmith urgently.

"I looked online," she said. "I took the first one that came up and it was a 24/7; because the others weren't open yet."

Fehrman said the company quoted her a fee of less than $100.

But when a worker showed up in an unmarked car, "he tried to pick it and couldn't, so he broke the lock," she said.

Fehrman said the worker put in a new lock and handed her a huge bill.

"He said $450. I went, ‘What?’ It shocked me," she said.

Fly-by-night locksmiths often charge much more than the estimate

This is a common ploy, according to Rod Herdman of Keystop Locksmiths.

"They are not locksmiths," he said. "These are people without formal training."

Herdman, who has been in the lock business for more than 40 years, said national call centers that often pop up first in a Google search, send out unscrupulous handymen who find a reason to double or triple the estimate.

"They always quote a low service call, which entices people to use them," Herdman said.

"But once they get there, they say there is a locksmith fee on top of it which can be hundreds of dollars.

"Herdman said he, and other trained professionals, can pick almost any home lock, and said he would only charge about $75 for a service visit to get you into a home or car.

The Better Business Bureau also warns of the scheme, warning on its website that, "Scammers prey on consumers’ feelings of desperation, and victims often end up paying hundreds more than what they were initially quoted."

To protect yourself, the BBB and Herdman suggest consumers check reviews, not just testimonials on a company's website, which could be written by employees.

"Go to Yelp or Google and see if there are some real interviews or referrals," Herdman said.

The BBB suggests you:



Check reviews before you call (including at the BBB's website).

Check identification, including a company name on a vehicle.

Demand an invoice when you pay, so you can dispute questionable charges.

Finally, Herdman recommends you look for a company with a local address and storefront.

In retrospect, Fehrman said, "I wish I had just told him to leave."She wants others to learn from her experience so you don't waste your money.

_______________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com