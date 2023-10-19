Name brands vs store brands: Is there really much difference anymore?

With grocery prices up so sharply since the pandemic, more and more shoppers are saving money with cheaper house brands.
But there are some cases where sticking with the name brand may still be a better deal, especially since prices on those store brands are now going up as well.
Store brands, or "house" brands, have come a long way since the generic products of the 1970s.
"They have gotten a lot better," Reann Young said. "I think the store brands have really invested a lot more in getting better."
Target's Archer farms, Walmart's Great Value, Costco's Kirkland, Kroger's Private Selection, and anything from Aldi are typically 15% cheaper, according to Consumer Reports magazine.
When to buy store brands
Consumer Reports recent tests found several top quality store brand products, such as:
- Cheese
- Frozen vegetables
- Ketchup
- Nuts
- Peanut Butter
- Sandwich bags
- Sunscreen
When to buy big name brands
But they find there are still some products where you might want to stick with the name brand.
The survey found name brands still have an edge when it comes to:
- Breakfast cereal, like Cheerios and Froot Loops.
- Coffee
- Cookies, like Oreos.
- Shampoo
- Skin care products.
But watch for price hikes
Unfortunately many of those store brands have been raising prices lately, so the savings may not be as good as they were pre-pandemic.
We compared prices with some receipts from early 2022, and found that in just over a year :
- Store brand napkins that were $1.79 are now $1.99.
- Store brand seltzer water that was $2.75 has since jumped to $3.99.
- Store brand paper towels that were $3.79 are now $3.99.
"Those are pricey too, even the house brand," one shopper told us.
So grab those house brands when you see real savings, as long as you don't see a major change in taste or quality, so you don't waste your money.
