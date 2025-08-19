Cut costs, not games: How to save on NFL streaming

Streaming this season's NFL games will cost fans more than ever before as broadcasting rights are now spread across multiple platforms. The good news is, there are still ways to catch all the action while sticking to your budget.

Remember when one cable package gave you access to every game? Those days are gone. Now you might need three or four subscriptions to watch all the games.

Here's how to watch NFL games without breaking the bank

Why NFL streaming costs are rising

Sports Management Professor Brandon Wright explains that the landscape of sports viewing is rapidly evolving as streaming services become the new home for live sports.

"The influx of media partners have led to an increase in competition for media rights. The NFL media rights cost more now, and that cost is then sent down to the consumer," Wright said.

Sports fans are feeling the financial pressure as streaming costs continue to climb.

"I can say that personally, I've noticed not only my internet bill going up, but also continually seeing the streaming apps like Paramount, Peacock or Netflix — those prices are continuing to increase, sometimes multiple times per year," Wright said.

Free and low-cost viewing options

Antenna access: Most local games still air on broadcast TV, and a basic antenna can cost as little as $15 to $20.

NFL+ mobile streaming: This service streams local and primetime games on phones for just $6.99 per month.

Strategic subscription management

Time your free trials: Schedule free trials around big games you want to watch. For example, YouTube TV offers a 10-day free trial.

Look for special promotions: NFL Sunday Ticket can cost hundreds, but college students pay just $119.

Share memberships: YouTube TV allows six accounts per membership, bringing your share to under $20 if you split it four ways.

Choose services based on your favorite teams

Your cheapest option depends on which teams you follow, according to Wright.

"If you happen to be a fan of the Bengals, who might have multiple nationally broadcast games, you can probably get away with a YouTube TV subscription. But if you happen to be out of market, say, living in Washington, DC, and you want to be a Bengals fan, figure out how to get a Paramount Plus package, because most of their games are probably going to be on CBS," Wright said.

Check with your cell phone/internet provider

Carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile often include free or heavily discounted access to services like NFL Sunday Ticket and Paramount Plus.

Verizon's NFL Sunday Ticket offer

Verizon is currently offering NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube at no additional cost through several promotions that run until September 23, 2025:

Buy a 5G phone: New and existing customers who purchase an eligible 5G phone on a device payment plan or bring their own phone and activate a new smartphone line on myPlan (Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan) can receive NFL Sunday Ticket for free.

Bring your phone: New and existing customers who bring their own phone and activate a new smartphone line on myPlan can also qualify for the free NFL Sunday Ticket offer.

Switch to Verizon Home Internet: Customers who install and maintain eligible Fios 2 Gig, Fios 1 Gig, 5G Home Ultimate or LTE Home Plus plans can receive NFL Sunday Ticket at no additional cost.

Paramount+ with T-Mobile internet plans: T-Mobile is offering a year of free Paramount+ Essential plan to customers. The streaming service is included with the All-In Home Internet plan.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

