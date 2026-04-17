More travelers skipping the airport this year for staycations and 'daycations'

High gas prices, world tensions and recent chaos at airport security checkpoints have some travelers swapping international plans for trips closer to home this year.

In a poll by the travel site The Points Guy, nearly a quarter of Americans, 24%, have reconsidered travel plans due to recent global events, instead choosing road trips, staycations or "daycations."

"It's just way too expensive," said Cathy Sharp, whose family hit the highway for a road trip this spring. "People can’t afford it."

Watch travelers talk about staying closer to home due to gas prices and world tensions:

Staycations vs vacations: Why travl closer to home is making a comeback

'Daycations' the new vacation

Another growing travel trend is the "daycation."

"They escape for the day; they experience the wellness of the hotels for the day and then they simply come back home," said Yannis Moati, founder and CEO of the booking platform HotelsByDay.

The service allows customers to book a hotel room for use during the day hours. Bookings cost a fraction of an overnight stay and includes amenities like the pool or spa.

Similar to a staycation, customers don’t travel far.

Moati said 62% of HotelsByDay customers book within 20 miles of where they live.

"It gives them the possibility to travel or rather escape in a place that they don't need to travel very far," he said.

Airfare and gas prices influencing travel decisions

The Points Guy finds 33% of people are traveling less due to high costs this year.

Travelers are also making the following adjustments to travel plans:



Choosing cheaper or closer destinations (25%)

Being more strategic about when they book travel (25%)

Relying more on points or miles (9%)

For greater savings, Moati recommends checking out a company's loyalty program.

"We do holiday discounts or special days discounts," he said.

Deborah Foster said if gas goes any higher, she may skip driving to the Carolinas this summer.

"I might do a bus trip instead of a road trip," she said.

That's yet another solution to high pump prices, so you don't waste your money.

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