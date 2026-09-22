Millie Moon says it won’t recall diapers, despite reports of chemical burns

CINCINNATI — Tri-State parents are sounding the alarm about Millie Moon diapers, saying the product left their babies with severe rashes and chemical burns. Hundreds of parents across the country also filed similar complaints, but Millie Moon says it has not found any safety issue that would warrant a recall.

After our first report, even more parents came forward with similar stories — and they want the company held accountable.

WATCH: Millie Moon responds to chemical burn complaints

Millie Moon won't issue recall, despite chemical burn reports

"Her skin was just red and inflamed all over"

Earlier this month, I spoke with Milford mother Hannah Croop, who says Millie Moon diapers left her daughter with a chemical burn. She wanted to warn other parents before more babies were hurt.

"I think there are definitely more Tri-State parents, let alone parents around the U.S. who are using these diapers," Croop said.

After that report, Cincinnati mom Courtney Fancher reached out. She says her son also developed a rash — and his skin turned bright red.

"Then it became raw. You could tell his skin was peeling away," Fancher said.

Fancher says she had no idea her son's rash was connected to the diapers — until she saw our story.

"I saw the story online, and I thought, 'Oh my goodness, we had those diapers, is that where his rash came from?'" Fancher said.

Thousands of parents are speaking out

When I posted the story on social media, it spread quickly — drawing more than 2,000 comments, many from parents describing nearly identical experiences.

One mom wrote: "My daughter is experiencing the same thing. We started using Millie Moon and now she has a completely raw bottom, skin peeling."

Another said: "The same thing happened to my daughter and they ignored every single email."

I also checked with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Out of 385 total complaints filed against Millie Moon, more than 375 were submitted in just the past 6 months — many also reporting redness, peeling and chemical burns.

Both Croop and Fancher say the volume of complaints makes the need for action clear.

"I think at least a recall," Fancher said.

"They need to see why it's burning kids," Croop said.

What changed — and what the company says

Croop says she noticed a difference between diaper batches. The 2025 batches did not cause issues for her daughter, but the 2026 batches did.

"This is the new diaper; the print goes up to the top," Croop said.

I pressed Millie Moon for answers. The company says there has been no change to the formulation, materials or suppliers — including the materials that come into contact with a baby's skin.

A spokesperson from Millie Moon provided the following statement:

"Thank you for the opportunity to respond. We take any report concerning a child’s experience with our products seriously, and we are actively reviewing the complaints brought to our attention.

There has been no change to the formulation, materials or suppliers used in Millie Moon diapers, including the materials that come into contact with a baby’s skin. A recent update to the diaper’s outer layer was visual only, extending the printed design further up the diaper. The materials and construction did not change.

Each complaint received directly by Millie Moon is reviewed individually and referred to our quality team for investigation. This includes reviewing production and quality records and testing samples from the specific batches associated with reported concerns. To date, our investigations and testing have identified no evidence of contamination, manufacturing defects, or product performance issues associated with the complaints reviewed. Based on the information available and testing conducted to date, we have not identified a product safety or quality issue that would warrant a recall. We will continue to closely monitor reported concerns and investigate any new information brought to our attention.

Safety and quality are at the heart of everything we make, which is why Millie Moon diapers undergo rigorous quality and safety controls throughout production and are OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified. We remain committed to thoroughly reviewing all information provided to us and investigating reported concerns."

Who is actually in charge?

I also reached out to the Consumer Product Safety Commission to ask how complaints like these are reviewed — and what it typically takes to trigger a recall. A commission spokesperson told me there is jurisdictional overlap with the FDA when it comes to diapers, and there appeared to be some confusion over which agency would handle the issue.

The CPSC also provided this statement:

"CPSC is very aware of the many reports filed regarding this product. Unfortunately, we're unable to comment on any active or potential investigations."

That uncertainty leaves parents like Croop and Fancher without a clear path to the accountability they are seeking. For now, Millie Moon maintains it has not identified a safety issue and says it does not plan to issue a recall.

What you can do right now

If your child uses Millie Moon diapers, here are steps experts recommend:



Stop using the diapers if your child develops redness, peeling, or signs of a chemical burn

Consult your pediatrician immediately if your child shows any skin irritation

File a complaint with the Consumer Product Safety Commission at cpsc.gov

Document everything — save the diaper packaging, note the batch date, and photograph any rash or skin reaction

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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