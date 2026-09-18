How to decorate your home for fall for less this season

Fall decorations are hitting store shelves, but before you fill your cart, there are smarter ways to get your home ready for the season without overspending.

Interior designer Amy Youngblood says a full room overhaul is never necessary.

"You can just integrate accessories and cheaper items into your decor so you're not making a major investment," Youngblood said.

Think small: candles, throw blankets, and pillows can dramatically change the feel of a room without draining your wallet.

WATCH: Best fall decor deals of the season

How to save on fall decor

Start at the budget-friendly stores

If you want to keep costs low, these retailers have deals worth checking out right now:

Dollar General

Harvest outdoor decor: $5 or less

Fall candles, dish towels, and place mats: starting at $1

Aldi (this week)

Cozy pumpkin knit throw: $14.99

Decorative skeletons: $10

Aldi (next week)

Halloween pillows: $9.99

Light-up ghost: $14.99

Don't wait on the big stuff

If Halloween inflatables and large lawn displays are your thing, Lowe's manager Andrew Clark says timing matters.

"Make sure you purchase them when you can get them," Clark said.

Popular items sell out quickly, so waiting too long could mean missing out on the display you want.

What's trending this Halloween season

Michaels store manager Amanda Reinfelder says gothic and witchy decor is having a moment.

"More of the cauldrons, more of a witchy vibe, which is super exciting," Reinfelder said.

The one thing you should never spend money on

Whatever your style, Youngblood has one firm piece of advice: keep seasonal colors on the small stuff only.

"Don't waste your money on going out and buying an emerald sofa," Youngblood said.

Instead, invest in neutral furniture that works year-round and swap in seasonal accents as the holidays change.

"Sticking to a neutral palette on your main pieces is the most cost-effective way to go," Youngblood said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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