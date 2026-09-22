iPhone settlement could pay you up to $95 for Siri AI delays

CINCINNATI — Remember all the excitement last year, when Apple said it was finally improving Siri, with new AI features?

After all, Siri has felt stuck in 2015 to many users, often answering "here are results I found on the web," when you ask it a simple question.

Many owners were looking forward to the new Siri, but in recent months have wondered what happened to the plan.

Apple now admits the improvements have been delayed.

But it has agreed to pay $250 million to settle complaints over delays with its AI Siri features, which means eligible iPhone owners could receive between $25 and $95.

WATCH: Learn more about the iPhone settlement that could mean money in your pocket

Many iPhone owners could get $95 cash: Here's how to apply for the AI Siri settlement

Who qualifies for the cash back?

If you bought an iPhone 15 Pro or any iPhone 16 model, you may qualify for a payment.

Look for an email in the coming days, or visit www.smartphoneaisettlement.com to submit a claim.

But don't delete the email, which is what Jorge Selva and many people often do.

Selva says he receives many class-action settlement notices.

"I got three of these in the last month. One of them was for my Apple Watch," he told us.

That settlement was legitimate and came with a $25 check — but Selva almost threw it away, thinking it might be a scam.

So if you get an email, do some research through Google, ChatGPT (or maybe even Siri) to see if it is legit.

LegalShield attorney Eileen Spangrud said Apple settlements are worth pursuing.

"If it is something that's relatively easy to do, maybe five or ten minutes, you know, you've got the receipts, I would there's not a downside to submitting that." Spangrud said.

Just watch out for copycat offers. Apple will not ask for your Social Security number or bank account number to send you your cash.

CLICK HERE to apply for the settlement, so you don't waste your money.

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