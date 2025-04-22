Like cheap stuff from China? Temu and SHEIN warn of price hikes Friday

We've been hearing for weeks that tariffs are expected to raise prices on items shipped directly to American consumers from China.

It's no longer speculation.

The popular retailers Temu and SHEIN are warning customers that prices are going up starting next week.

The two sites, known for cheap "fast fashion" and inexpensive household items, sent messages to customers warning that prices are heading up.

Temu says "due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs, we will be making price adjustments starting April 25."

A similar notice from SHEIN warns of price hikes next week, saying "until April 25, prices remain the same, so you can shop now at today's rates."

See what Temu and SHEIN are sending to customers, and how one customer is reacting:

Temu and SHEIN warn of price hikes

Neither site says how much prices will increase, but both sites lose their tariff exemptions on May 2.

Until now, they have enjoyed full tariff exemptions on products less than $800 that ship directly to consumers.

Will shoppers cut back their purchases?

Cincinnati Temu shopper Amy West told us a few weeks ago she still uses the site, but if prices go up from the tariff, she might stop.

"If they started adding a shipping charge on top of the cheap items, it would depend on how much it is." she said.

Meantime, CNBC says Temu has already cut back on its US advertising, indicating it anticipates a serious drop in traffic from customers who find fewer and fewer items for less than $10.

So if you are thinking of placing some orders for a bath organizer or an inexpensive dress, you might want to do it the next few days, so you don't waste your money.

________________________

