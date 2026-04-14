Last-minute tax filing? What you need to know before requesting an extension

CINCINNATI — The 2026 tax deadline is here.

You must file your tax return by the end of the day on Wednesday, April 15. If you're not ready, you can request an automatic six-month extension, but there are some things you may want to know before you get that extension.

WATCH: Tax expert warns about waiting until the last minute to file

Last minute tax filing: the one catch with asking for an extension

Tax offices will be open late

It's crunch time once again for Gina Pinto and her employees at the Liberty Tax office in Norwood.

"You will be surprised how many people wait," Pinto said. "Every year, we see people walk in the door at 11 p.m., April 15."

Her office, like many others, plans to be open till midnight.

But waiting until the last minute creates problems, she said, because many taxpayers forget important forms.

"A lot of people don't bring all the documentation they need," Pinto said.

At that point, you need to scramble to find a missing 1099 (which is very common) or some other form you should have received but did not.

The good news is that the IRS makes it as easy as possible to get a tax extension.

All you need to do is submit Form 4868, the application for an automatic extension.

That will push back the 2026 deadline until October 15. But a caution: It doesn't mean you have till October to pay your taxes.

You get six more months to file, but you still need to pay what you think you owe by Wednesday night at midnight. Otherwise, you will face a penalty if you owe money and have not paid it by April 15.

If you do nothing, the IRS will slap you with a penalty, plus interest on whatever you owe.

So go to www.IRS.gov and fill out Form 4868 now. It's that easy.

One final suggestion from Pinto: "Don't wait" until the last possible moment Wednesday to ask for an extension, just in case an issue pops up or your laptop freezes.

Finally, with refunds up slightly this year due to changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill, and the IRS running on time, you should get your refund within two to three weeks, so you don't waste your money.

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