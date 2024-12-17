Kroger half-price gift wrap sale trips up shoppers

CINCINNATI — Few things can be better than finding a half-price gift wrap sale just days before Christmas, when you need it most.

Unfortunately, that thrill of the hunt can quickly disappear when you get home to find that you didn't get the sale price at all.

That's what happened to this embarrassed consumer reporter — and at least one WCPO viewer who reached out to us to complain about the deal.

Half-price deal...but...

Kroger was running a sale over the weekend for 50% off American Greetings wrapping paper and gift bags, an incredible deal for a "premium" paper that can run $5 to $14 a roll, depending on size.

Like so many of us this time of year, I was in a rush as I did my Kroger shopping, and grabbed a roll from the endcap with a big yellow "50% off" sign.

I didn't take the time to look at the sign carefully, however, and noticed the QR code in the lower right corner, with the words "Weekly Digital Deal."

That means you need to scan the QR code, then clip the coupon in the app or click on the coupon on Kroger's website at home, before you go shopping.

So I thought I had bought some premium wrapping paper for half price, and I was thrilled with my find.

But a check of my receipt, once home, revealed that I had paid the full $4.99 price, with no discount at all.

I was barely over my frustration when a WCPO viewer, Kimberly Cobaugh, emailed to say that she didn't get the deal either at first.

And when she finally caught it, she claimed she didn't get the full 50% off, saying her $14.99 roll rang up at $8.99, which is a discount, but not half price.

Consumer groups: Digital coupons frustrate seniors

Consumer Reports, ConsumerWorld, US PIRG and other consumer advocates have complained for several years that digital coupons leave many seniors and smartphone-challenged people behind since they find clipping digital coupons and using QR codes too difficult.

"Anyone who's not connected today is missing out on supermarket savings," ConsumerWorld's Ed Dworsky told us.

Kroger has since changed its digital coupon policy, saying you do not need a smartphone or the Kroger app to access them.

"Customers do not need smartphones to access savings, simply log on to Kroger.com and start clipping," spokeswoman Jen Moore told us late last year.

In addition, she explained that you can now go to the customer service counter before checkout and get the digital deal there.

Check the yellow sign carefully

Kroger did nothing wrong here, and the sign was not deceptive (even if the "Weekly Digital Deal" part was rather small.)

But the issue is that if you are in a hurry (as I was), and just see a big "50% off" yellow sign, you can grab an item and not realize you need to scan the QR code in the corner (or clip it at home before you get to the store).

$2 missed is not a big deal, but if I, a longtime consumer reporter, and at least one viewer missed the digital deal, it's likely other people missed it as well.

Next time I will check those signs more carefully, so I don't waste my money.

