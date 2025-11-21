Scam calls plague Over-the-Rhine business owner with 70-80 daily interruptions

Steve Klein's phone rings constantly at his Over-the-Rhine business, but most calls aren't from customers — they're from scammers targeting him with up to 80 fraudulent calls every single day.

The owner of Superior Rubber Company in Over-the-Rhine says the relentless barrage of scam calls is disrupting his ability to serve legitimate customers and run his business effectively.

"It's 10:30 now, I've had over 30 spam calls," Klein said. "Last night from 5:30 until 9, I got 52 calls."

The constant interruptions have become a significant source of frustration for Klein, who must answer calls that appear to come from local Cincinnati numbers in case they're potential customers.

"If it's Cincinnati, I gotta answer it. It might be a customer," Klein said.

WATCH: OTR business owner gets nonstop scam calls

Scam calls plague business owner with 70-80 daily interruptions

Klein's business line forwards to his cell phone, forcing him to make split-second decisions about which calls to answer. The high volume of fraudulent calls means legitimate customers may not receive immediate attention.

"Absolutely. If we can't get to a customer right away ... that's not good," Klein said when asked if the calls impact his business operations.

The fraudulent callers use a technique called "caller ID spoofing" to make their phone numbers appear as if they're calling from local Cincinnati area codes. This tactic increases the likelihood that recipients will answer the phone.

Once someone answers a scam call, it marks their number as active in the scammers' systems, typically leading to an increase in fraudulent calls.

Scammers then use prepared scripts designed to extract personal information, social security numbers, or financial details from unsuspecting victims.

How to protect yourself from scam calls

Use call blocking technology:

Download call blocking apps like Hiya or RoboKiller

Enable built-in call blocking features on your smartphone

Set unknown numbers to go to voicemail automatically

Don't engage with suspicious calls:

Never answer calls from unknown numbers

Don't press any buttons if prompted by automated messages

Hang up immediately if you suspect a scam

Protect your personal information:

Never give out Social Security numbers over the phone

Don't confirm personal details to unsolicited callers

Legitimate businesses won't ask for sensitive information via cold calls

Consider changing your number:

In extreme cases like Klein's situation, changing phone numbers may be necessary

Contact your phone carrier about number change options

Update your new number with legitimate contacts and businesses

Report scam calls:

File complaints with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Report fraudulent calls to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Your reports help investigators identify and shut down illegal call centers

Be aware of timing patterns:

Scammers often call during business hours to appear legitimate

Multiple calls in short time periods are red flags

Document call frequency and times for reporting purposes

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.