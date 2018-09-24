Kings Island hints a major coaster coming down

MASON, Ohio -- Kings Island's marketing machine is up to something ... again.
Two months after sending coaster fans across the country into a frenzy with rumors that Son of Beast might be coming back (it wasn't), or that it would soon announce a giant new giga coaster (it didn't), they have something up their sleeves once again.
The theme park over the weekend, right during the start of its annual Halloween Haunt, tweeted an unusual photo. It shows a mock funeral set up near the park entrance that has nothing to do with the normal scary clowns and ghouls of the Halloween event.
The setup includes funeral flower bouquets, along with 11 wooden chairs, and a sign saying that something will be leaving at the end Halloween Haunt. The park has 12 adult coasters, so that would imply one of them will be torn down.
The sign reads: "The air is eerily calm as we make final preparations for the ill-fated demise of one of our own. R.I.P. 10/28/2018. #RestInPiecesKI #ItsBigItsGone #RIP2018KI
The sign implies that something big will be gone as of Oct. 28, at the end of Halloween Haunt. What can it be?
Coaster blogs like Screamscape.com and forums such as KI Central are lighting up with speculation as to what could be leaving. Speculation incudes:
Vortex
Firehawk
Dinosaurs Alive
Most coaster enthusiast groups are guessing that the now 20-year old Vortex will be leaving, as its designer is out of business, and replacement parts have become nearly impossible to find. It is also known as one of the shakiest coasters at Kings Island, probably second only to the Racer (though the iconic Racer wouldn't depart even if hell were freezing over).
Others speculate the overly complex Firehawk coaster may be going, as it is now 11 years old, and the funeral setup has 11 chairs. Firehawk is actually an older coaster that was moved to Kings Island from the shut down Geauga Lake.
11 adult coasters but yeah it’ll be firehawk no doubt about it. The flowers in the pic are the color scheme of firehawk and it says the air is eerily calm. Plus firehawk is a bird and it makes a lot of sense in that case
The only thing certain right now is that Kings Island is running an amazing marketing machine. How else can a park send coaster enthusiasts into a frenzy with hints that it will be tearing down a coaster at the end of the the season.
As always, don't waste your money.
