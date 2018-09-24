Kings Island hints a major coaster coming down

MASON, Ohio -- Kings Island's marketing machine is up to something ... again.

Two months after sending coaster fans across the country into a frenzy with rumors that Son of Beast might be coming back (it wasn't), or that it would soon announce a giant new giga coaster (it didn't), they have something up their sleeves once again.

The theme park over the weekend, right during the start of its annual Halloween Haunt, tweeted an unusual photo. It shows a mock funeral set up near the park entrance that has nothing to do with the normal scary clowns and ghouls of the Halloween event.

The setup includes funeral flower bouquets, along with 11 wooden chairs, and a sign saying that something will be leaving at the end Halloween Haunt. The park has 12 adult coasters, so that would imply one of them will be torn down.

🧐 it’s been pointed out that there are 11 seats set up...and 12 coasters at the park. WHAT IS HAPPENING, @KingsIslandPR ?! https://t.co/b0e8npJ2ch — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) September 23, 2018

So here we go again: let the speculation begin.

"It's Big, It's Gone"

The sign reads: "The air is eerily calm as we make final preparations for the ill-fated demise of one of our own. R.I.P. 10/28/2018. #RestInPiecesKI #ItsBigItsGone #RIP2018KI

The sign implies that something big will be gone as of Oct. 28, at the end of Halloween Haunt. What can it be?

Coaster blogs like Screamscape.com and forums such as KI Central are lighting up with speculation as to what could be leaving. Speculation incudes:

Vortex

Firehawk

Dinosaurs Alive

Most coaster enthusiast groups are guessing that the now 20-year old Vortex will be leaving, as its designer is out of business, and replacement parts have become nearly impossible to find. It is also known as one of the shakiest coasters at Kings Island, probably second only to the Racer (though the iconic Racer wouldn't depart even if hell were freezing over).

Man, @KingsIslandPR is ON IT! Their latest tease implies they'll be getting rid of a coaster at the end of Haunt ... enthusiasts are speculating it could be Firehawk or Vortex. If it's the latter, I'll be DEVASTATED! https://t.co/GWcBCrpOZR @JohnMatarese @chadshowalter @WCPO pic.twitter.com/M7jyq13pBg — Abby Anstead (@AbbyAnstead) September 24, 2018

The “calm air” hint has me thinking Vortex (sadly) or possibly Windseeker. It could also be Firehawk though. — Jeremy Ousley (@ousleyj100) September 22, 2018

Others speculate the overly complex Firehawk coaster may be going, as it is now 11 years old, and the funeral setup has 11 chairs. Firehawk is actually an older coaster that was moved to Kings Island from the shut down Geauga Lake.

11 adult coasters but yeah it’ll be firehawk no doubt about it. The flowers in the pic are the color scheme of firehawk and it says the air is eerily calm. Plus firehawk is a bird and it makes a lot of sense in that case — Joshua Smith (@joshua_smitty1) September 24, 2018

Meantime, strange teasers relating to the long-gone Son of Beast coaster continue to pop up throughout the park, the latest being a sign referring to "Outpost 5" outside The Beast. (See our original report about why some fans think Son of Beast may be returning in 2020).

So could Vortex or Firehawk be coming down to make way for a long-awaited giga coaster in 2020? Who knows?

The only thing certain right now is that Kings Island is running an amazing marketing machine. How else can a park send coaster enthusiasts into a frenzy with hints that it will be tearing down a coaster at the end of the the season.

As always, don't waste your money.

________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

Sign up for John's free newsletter by clicking here

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Contact John at jmatarese@wcpo.com