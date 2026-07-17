Is your grocery store lettuce safe? Why shoppers are ditching big box stores after outbreak

CINCINNATI — More than 1,600 cyclosporiasis cases have been reported nationwide. FDA investigators believe shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico served at Taco Bell is the source of the outbreak.

As questions about produce safety grow, shoppers are changing where they buy their fruits and vegetables. Tri-State businesses, like ETC Produce in Walnut Hills, are seeing the difference firsthand.

Owner Toncia Chavez said fresh produce has been flying off the shelves in recent weeks, including cilantro, parsley, dinosaur kale, green and red kale, collards and salad greens, all locally sourced.

The shift is being driven by concern and, in some cases, personal experience.

"That's why I came to the farmers market to get vegetables. I feel like it's safer this way," shopper Danielle Gurak said.

Another shopper, Miranda Glascock, said her husband had cyclosporiasis a couple of weeks ago.

"We think it was from some lettuce from a sandwich he bought. I'm kinda paranoid to go to the grocery store, so we're coming here to the farmers market," Glascock said.

WATCH: How the cyclosporiasis outbreak is changing people's shopping habits

How the cyclosporiasis outbreak is changing where people shop

Why local produce feels safer right now

At ETC Produce, Chavez said the sourcing is straightforward and transparent.

"Almost everything from ours comes from Ohio and Kentucky," she said.

The increase in demand is already showing up in sales. Chavez said she used to sell two cases of cilantro per week.

"Now, I'm going through almost a case of cilantro a day," Chavez said.

For Chavez, the outbreak has also been an opportunity to introduce new customers to small, local businesses.

"This is going to bring more non-regulars to us, which is fantastic," Chavez said.

The trade-off

Locally grown produce typically costs more than what you would find at a big box store, but Chavez said the difference is smaller than shoppers might expect.

"Isn't everyone willing to pay a little bit more for safety?" she said. "This is $2.19, that's probably 70 cents more than you'd pay at a big box store. For peace of mind. That's not bad. 75 cents for peace of mind."

How to make your produce last and stretch your dollar

Buying local does not have to mean spending more overall. Proper storage can help your produce last longer, reducing waste over time.

Even when buying local, washing produce before eating it is still essential.

Chavez shared a simple tip to keep produce fresh for up to two weeks.

"Shock it with a little bit of ice, wrap it in a paper towel, put it in the fridge and this will be good for two weeks," Chavez said.

Fewer trips to the store and less produce thrown away means your grocery budget goes further, even when paying slightly more for locally sourced items.

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