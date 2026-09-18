Sports fans spending nearly $1,900 a year for tickets, merch and streaming

The NFL season has kicked off, and the MLB postseason is days away, but following all of your favorite teams just keeps getting more expensive.

Sports fans are spending an average of $1,899 on their teams this year, according to a survey by debt settlement company National Debt Relief. Average spending among men is $2,224, compared to $1,573 among women.

Higher streaming prices are among the costs going up.

The NFL’s Sunday Ticket package costs as much as $480 this year for customers who don’t also subscribe to YouTube TV, according to The Wall Street Journal. YouTube TV customers now pay a regular price of $378, an increase of nearly 30%.

And as the league expands its lineup beyond Sunday afternoons, fans are paying more for fewer games. Last season, Sunday Ticket carried 191 games, down from 211 in 2021, according to Wall Street Journal research.

Ways to save on streaming

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge suggests taking advantage of free trials — as long as you remember to cancel once the trial is over.

"The other thing that I would do is look at your credit cards because they might be offering special offers that are exclusive," Bodge said.

Watching at a local bar or restaurant is another way to catch the game without adding another subscription.

Ways to save on tickets

For in-person sporting events, go for weekday matchups against less popular opponents. That’s especially true for professional baseball, which offers a lot more weekday options.

Bodge said timing also matters.

"If it’s a popular event, you want to try to get those tickets as early as possible. But then conversely, if it’s a less popular event, you can wait until the last minute and hope that some tickets open up," she said.

Ways to save on merchandise

Bodge recommends shopping secondhand for team gear.

"If I go to Goodwill or Salvation Army or a thrift store, I see lots of team merch, and it’s very deeply discounted," she said.

For newer jerseys, shirts, and sweatshirts, waiting for end-of-season sales or checking discount stores like TJ Maxx and Marshalls can also help cut costs.

Being a sports fan in 2026 does come with a price.

"It’s an amenity, and if we want to watch it, we got to pay for it," said sports fan Elizabeth Cromer. Just know you can root for your teams on a budget, so you don’t waste your money.

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