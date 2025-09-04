Invasive boxwood moth arrives in Cincinnati, killing popular landscape plants: How to prevent it

CINCINNATI — An invasive pest has arrived in Cincinnati and is starting to kill boxwood shrubs around the Tri-State, threatening one of the most popular landscaping plants in the region.

The box tree moth, along with its leaf-devouring larvae, is attacking boxwood shrubs that homeowners have relied on for years because they're affordable, stay green all winter and are typically almost indestructible.

That is, until this year.

Chris McKeown, who owns the Bloomin Garden Center in Blue Ash, Ohio, has seen the damage firsthand at his own nursery, where several shrubs at the entrance are now brown.

"It's an insect that's very very invasive," McKeown said, pointing to a brown shrub that should have been green and lush.

The damage happens quickly. When asked if the destruction occurred over two or three weeks, McKeown said it was much faster.

"No, less than that. This happened in like a week," he said.

Here is how you know if your shrub has been attacked, or is just brown from drought or some other disease: The box tree moth larvae create distinctive webbing that can be mistaken for spider activity, McKeown explained.

"So you see all this webbing and you might even think that your boxwood has been overrun by spiders but it's not, it's their worms," McKeown said.

Invasive species spreads southwest

The box tree moth, like Emerald Ash Borer and Dutch Elm Disease before it, invaded the U.S. from overseas and is now spreading southwest from New York and Michigan, where it was first seen a few years ago.

The box tree moth hit Cincinnati this spring, leaving homeowners — especially on the east side of town — scrambling for solutions.

Elizabeth, a local homeowner who sought McKeown's advice, discovered the problem when her landscaping began failing.

"I discovered they were turning brown and had a lot of dead leaves," she said.

McKeown says he has heard from homeowners in Loveland, Millford, Indian Hill, and other east side communities in recent weeks, asking for help.

Treatment options available

McKeown explained the good news is that several insecticides can kill the moth.

He recommends a pesticide called Spinosad as the most effective, though it is one of the priciest, and says cheaper caterpillar killer sprays can work as well.

If you find signs of damage and webbing, you should spray every few weeks until late fall, McKeown said.

"Ideally, you spray it inside the plant," McKeown said.

The cost ranges from $10 to $50 per bottle, but a couple of bottles should last the season. For homeowners like Elizabeth, the investment is worthwhile.

"They were all dying and I was worried," she said.

Experts recommend inspecting boxwoods for signs of brown leaves and what appear to be spider webs.

If you notice anything suspicious, check with a garden center before purchasing treatment so you don't waste your money.

