Sam's Club slashes membership prices up to 70% through October

CINCINNATI — Sam's Club is offering its biggest membership discount ever, with standard memberships reduced from $50 to just $15 through the end of October. The warehouse retailer has also cut its premium "Plus" membership from $110 to $50.

The discount comes as warehouse clubs see increased traffic heading into the holiday shopping season, with many locations expanding hours to accommodate more shoppers.

"We have the best deal that we've ever had. So it's a really good time for prospective members to be coming in," said Christopher Baxter, Sam's Club manager.

The Plus membership includes extra perks like free shipping and 2% Sam's Cash back on purchases. For comparison, Costco offers similar tiered options with a gold star membership costing $65 and an executive membership costing $130 a year.

Holiday season's impact on shopping

As the holiday shopping season approaches, Sam's Clubs are seeing a big increase in traffic.

"It definitely increases. We have a huge amount, especially having all our stuff out right now. It's very bright. A lot of members try to come in and be the first to purchase the merchandise," Baxter said.

To keep up with the crowd, many clubs are expanding their hours and are now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Sam's Club is also hosting an open house through Sunday, allowing non-members to shop and explore membership benefits before committing to join.

What members say about savings

Long-time member Nyshyera Wells says her membership fee quickly pays for itself.

"You get three or four times more than what you pay for at a regular store," Wells said.

When you buy in bulk, retailers often charge less per item or ounce, so stocking up on household staples like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, or pantry goods can add up to big savings over time.

However, buying in bulk only works if you're buying items you'll actually use before they expire. Avoid stocking up on too many perishables or items that go bad quickly, so you don't waste your money.

