Kroger, Target, Meijer, Sam's Club: How to find the best deals on Halloween candy

CINCINNATI — Halloween is just a couple of weeks away, and if you haven't stocked up on candy yet, now's your chance to snag some great deals.

I found some of the best Halloween candy sales happening now to help you fill your candy bowl without breaking the bank.

Here's how to get the best deals on Halloween candy

Major retailers offering Halloween candy discounts

Kroger's big Halloween sale kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Oct. 21. You can use a digital coupon for 33% off Halloween candy. Just make sure to clip that coupon in your app before checkout.

Meijer is running a buy one, get one half off deal on bags of candy. They also have a "Halloween candy on sale" section online, making it easy to scroll through current markdowns.

If you're expecting a lot of trick-or-treaters, buying in bulk may be your best bet. Sam's Club often has the best "per piece" pricing on large mixed bags.

Target's marking down candy too, with popular options like Reese's, Kit Kats and Hershey's mixes now $8.99, down from $10.39.

Which candy costs more this year

If you really want to save, you may want to avoid chocolate altogether. A shortage of cocoa in West Africa has been driving up chocolate prices this year.

Sticking with fruity candies like Jolly Ranchers, Skittles or Starburst could be a sweeter deal for your wallet.

How to time your candy shopping

If you wait until right before Halloween, you'll see deeper discounts but risk losing the best selection. Shopping smart this week ensures you get both good deals and variety.

