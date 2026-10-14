Inflation rises as Tri-State families look for ways to cut grocery and gas costs

Inflation moved higher last month, adding more pressure to household budgets as families continue searching for ways to stretch every dollar.

The latest Consumer Price Index showed prices increased 0.6% from August, bringing the annual inflation rate to 3.7%.

WATCH: How to cut your grocery bill this week

How to lower your grocery bill this week

With higher prices affecting everything from groceries to fuel, some Tri-State shoppers are changing their buying habits and looking for discounts, store brands and promotions to save money.

“I’ve noticed an increase everywhere. Not just meat, but just basic items that we need,” shopper Kevin Reed said.

Smart ways shoppers are saving money

For many families, small changes can add up to significant savings. Meijer shopper Vicki Davis said she often skips name brands.

“I don't buy name brands,” Davis said. "This store has a rack in the back with stuff they mark down 50% off."

Other strategies include:



Buying store-brand products instead of national brands

Looking for markdowns and clearance items

Using digital coupons and weekly promotions

Planning meals around discounted products

Taking advantage of fuel rewards programs

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Gas prices remain a concern

Although gas prices have declined, some drivers say filling up still strains their budgets.

“I was shocked when I pulled in to see that it was still this high. It affects me a lot,” Joyce Galbraith said.

Kroger is offering a promotion that may help shoppers save at the pump. Customers can earn four times fuel points on frozen and dairy purchases through Oct. 20.

Grocery deals shoppers may want to check out

Kroger

Some of the featured deals include:



Strawberries: 2 for $5

Buy 3, get 3 free on 12-packs of soda with the weekly digital deal

24-packs of Coke: $8.99 (Sunday-Monday)

Guillermo’s Salsa: $3.99

Butterball turkey: $1.28 per pound

Halloween candy: 33% off

Meijer

Meijer is offering several fall-themed discounts, including:



Buy one, get one for $1 on select fall produce

Large jack-o'-lantern pumpkins Apples Apple cider

Halloween costumes: 25% off

Discounts on Halloween candy

Aldi

Aldi shoppers can find savings on both proteins and pantry staples:



Family pack of fresh chicken breasts: $1.99 per pound

Avocados: $0.55 each

Great Northern beans: $0.85

Sour cream: $1.75

The ingredients can help families prepare lower-cost meals, including seasonal dishes such as white chicken chili.

Kroger announces corporate job cuts

In addition to its consumer promotions, Kroger announced plans to cut about 3,000 jobs from its corporate workforce over the next three years.

I reached out to Kroger corporate to ask whether those cuts could affect Tri-State shoppers or store prices. So far, I have not heard back.

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This story was reported on-air by Taylor Nimmo and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

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