Hurricane Ian help: How to donate safely and avoid scams

Hurricane Ian has left a trail of devastation across Florida overnight and it now looks like it will take weeks, even months, to clean up the damage the storm has left behind.

So if you want to help, we have found some ways you can chip in, and some areas where you should be very careful.

Stunned by the images out of Ft Myers and Punta Gorda, many people want to know how they can donate cash, cleaning supplies, and clothing.

The easiest way to help after any disaster is to donate to the American Red Cross, by visiting their website, texting the Red Cross at 90999.

Groups helping include:

The Red Cross

The Salvation Army

Global Giving

Catholic Charities

Matthew: 25 ministries (in the Cincinnati area), which collects food, clothing, diapers, and wipes at their offices in Blue Ash.

How to avoid being scammed

Of course these days many of us get our information from social media.

So while a friend's sharing of a Facebook post begging for help may be completely well-intentioned, you have to check out that link very carefully.

Sandra Guile of the Better Business Bureau said in this type of situation, scammers are more than likely going to turn to social media to scam people.

The BBB says be suspicious of:

Facebook or Instagram posts that tug at your heartstrings and ask for money.

Unexpected emails asking for donations.

Calls or texts asking you to send money via Zelle or Venmo.

Emails claiming to be from the American Red Cross. One sent after Hurricane Harvey a few years ago used a misspelled Red Cross URL address to take money.

Finally, GoFundme will likely explode in the coming days with crowdsourcing requests for individual victims .

But the BBB said donors should be careful, as you can't validate whether they are legitimate requests.

"If you don't know that person personally with that GoFundMe account, I wouldn't really be donating to them," Guile said. "Because once that money is gone, it's gone."

Remember: Always be skeptical of email and text requests to help out after a disaster.

Make sure they are real, so you don't waste your money.

