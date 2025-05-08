Watch Now
How to visit Universal's new Epic Universe without breaking the bank

Save big on Universal's Epic Universe with these insider travel tips
Posted

CINCINNNATI — Universal's Epic Universe is set to open on May 22, becoming Orlando's newest major attraction.

The theme park is expected to draw huge crowds for the remainder of the year, and it may be on your bucket list, but visiting doesn't have to drain your savings.

Travel agent Lesley Sawhook, who recently returned from a preview of Universal's fourth park, believes it's now worth spending four or five days at the new resort.

"Epic Universe is going to be so exciting," Sawhook said.

Lesley Sawhook at Epic Universe

The expanded Universal experience now includes Universal Park, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay water park and the new Epic Universe, making it a complete vacation destination, not just a one or two-day stop during a visit to Disney World.

Sawhook said based on her first visit, the attractions are exceptional — particularly the Harry Potter Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk and the Nintendo-themed area.

"For the Nintendo fans out there, Super Mario World is going to be fantastic," Sawhook said.

Money-saving strategies

Before packing your suitcase and Universal Studios T-shirt, Sawhook provided some cost-saving tips.

Watch a travel agent's advice for visiting and saving money at Epic Universe:

Save at Universal's Epic Universe

Sure, an off-site Fairfield Inn, Hampton Inn, or similar affordable chain hotels will save money on lodging, but Sawhook recommends staying at on-site hotels despite the higher price tag.

These accommodations allow early park entry and include free Express Passes to the established Universal parks —a $100 per day per person value.

"With Universal, if you stay at one of their three on-site hotels, you are going to have that unlimited Express Pass, which is great," Sawhook said.

Plus, getting in an hour early before the masses arrive could get you on a couple of extra rides that day.

Sawhook's additional money-saving tips include:

  • Purchase souvenirs outside the park or at home
  • Bring your own water and small snacks, like energy bars (but no glass containers)
  • Save at least $20 per person by buying multi-day passes online in advance (which can bring a $170 ticket down to $150 or less)
  • Check with AAA or Sam's Club for discount tickets if you are a member
  • Consult with a travel agent, who may know of even more discounts

Sawhook strongly advises against last-minute ticket purchases, which typically come with premium pricing.
"Get your tickets early and online," Sawhook said.

With Epic Universe's grand opening, the park will see fewer off-peak periods in the coming year. However, if you can schedule your visit during October or November, you might find slightly lower prices.

That way you don't waste your money.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

