How to save on sunscreen this summer without sacrificing protection

CINCINNATI — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and peak sunburn season, bringing with it the annual challenge of finding affordable sun protection for the whole family.

With sunscreen prices climbing higher than the UV index, many consumers seek ways to protect their skin without burning their budget.

Expert recommendations for saving on sunscreen

Jo Alexander understands the importance of daily sun protection.

"My husband and I go to a dermatologist regularly, as older people do," Alexander said. "Since we also walk almost every day, we put sunscreen on."

Pamela Thompson, who enjoys soaking up some sun during her lunch break, agrees that protection is essential.

"I do agree that it is very effective and needs to be put on," Thompson said.

What to look for in effective sunscreen

While some quality sunscreens can cost more than $30, there are ways to slash that cost without sacrificing safety. Before purchasing, experts recommend checking that your sunscreen has three key features:



SPF 30 or higher

"Broad spectrum" coverage against UVA and UVB rays

Water-resistant formula

Price doesn't always equal quality

Trisha Calvo with Consumer Reports notes expensive doesn't always mean better when it comes to sun protection.

"In our tests over the years, we haven't found any connection really between price and protection," Calvo said.

Name brand vs. generic: The surprising truth

I tested this by comparing Target's generic brand to Coppertone Sport. The active ingredient list is identical in both sunscreens, with the same percentages for all four UV filters.

These two products offer equivalent sun protection, but consumers pay about $4 more per bottle for the name brand.

Smart shopping strategies

Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert at NerdWallet, recommends several strategies for saving on sunscreen:

1. Sign up for retailer emails and follow brands

"The first thing you want to do is to sign up for the retailer or brand emails and also follow them on social media if you have a favorite sunscreen brand, because you'll usually see coupon codes first directly from those brands," Palmer said.

2. Use browser extensions to compare prices

"For example, the Honey PayPal extension can be helpful so you can compare the same product across different websites," Palmer said.

3. Time your purchases strategically

"If you can, wait until you see a sale," Palmer said. "There will be sales in mid-July. We have those sales coming up, so if you need to make a big purchase for August, try to wait until then."

4. Layer your savings

Another way to avoid paying full price on expensive sunscreen is to layer your savings. Use cash back apps or a cash back credit card for additional savings.

