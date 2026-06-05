How to save money on protein this summer, with beef near all-time highs

Steak and other proteins are not cheap, with many cuts running more than $20 a pound. But there are ways to get quality protein for less this summer.

We visited a grocery store, ETC Produce, with dietitian Kayla Pasquale, to find some affordable alternatives to beef that can deliver the same nutritional value at a lower cost.

"Things like chicken, or pork, or even some of our fish like tuna and salmon are great options," she said. "Same protein but at a lower price point."

Pasquale said chicken is one of the best beef substitutes, and shoppers can save even more by skipping boneless skinless breasts in favor of whole birds or thighs.

"I know it can sound intimidating but knowing how to roast a whole chicken — you really get a lot of bang for your buck," she said.

If cooking a whole chicken is too much, she said "chicken thighs are very affordable and very flavorful."

WCPO Kayla Pasquale, dietician

Beans and lentils are also among the least expensive protein sources available and work well in soups and salads.

Pasquale also recommends dairy options for breakfast or lunch.

"We've also got Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, those are in the dairy group," she said.

WATCH: We go through a grocery store to find cheaper ways to get your protein:

Save on protein, with beef prices near all time highs

Ways to save on summer cookouts

For summer parties and cookouts, Kristin McGrath of The Krazy Coupon Lady said shoppers should let weekly sales drive their menu planning.

"If chicken is on sale that week and you've got a barbecue coming up, well, you should plan your entire menu around chicken," she said.

Timing matters as much as what you buy. McGrath recommends getting to know your local butcher and asking about manager specials — discounted meat marked down near its best-by date.

"See which day of the week they mark those down so you can get in early in the morning and get first dibs," McGrath said.

Pasquale said those discounted cuts do not need to be used right away.

"Your freezer is your friend, so throw it in there," she said.

According to McGrath, it will remain fresh for up to four months (some cuts of beef last longer, but four months is a good rule of thumb).

Stocking the freezer with marked-down steaks and chicken means affordable protein will be ready to grill all summer long.

And that way you don't waste your money.

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