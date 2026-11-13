Deck the halls for less: How to save on Christmas trees and holiday décor

The holidays may be a time to deck the halls, but many Americans are looking to do it without emptying their wallets.

Forty-five percent of consumers plan to spend less on holiday décor this year, according to the National Tree Company, while 30% say they don't plan to buy any new decorations at all.

WATCH as shoppers talk about how they save on Christmas decorations:

How to save on holiday decorations, with prices up 10 percent this year

For shoppers who are in the market for a new Christmas tree, wreath or other decorations, experts say there are still ways to freshen up your home without overspending.

Artificial tree prices are holding steady

Tariffs and diesel costs have helped push artificial Christmas tree prices up 10% to 15% over the past two holiday seasons. But right now, prices are relatively steady.

At Walmart, shoppers can find some artificial trees for as little as $50, according to store manager Matt Goans.

Popular options include snow covered flocked trees, while many newer models feature extras such as rotating bases and lights that can switch between white and multicolored settings.

But price isn't the only consideration.

Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree Company, said shoppers are increasingly focused on getting more for their money.

"They're not necessarily looking for the cheapest," Butler said. "They're looking for best value and the thing that comes with the best functionality."

Convenience is also a bigger selling point. Some newer artificial trees are designed to eliminate one of the more tedious parts of decorating: shaping all those branches.

Butler pointed to trees that essentially pop into shape and can be set up in less than a minute.

"That's number one -- people are really looking for that convenience. The ease of setting up and taking down," he said.

Don't necessarily replace your main tree

If you're looking to change up your holiday décor, buying a brand-new centerpiece tree isn't the only option. Butler suggests adding smaller trees in other rooms of the house instead.

"Maybe kids have a tree in their room or maybe there's a secondary tree in the dining room," he said.

Another potential way to save is to look for coordinated décor collections rather than purchasing every piece separately.

"There's probably money to be saved if you buy a collection rather than individual items, for sure," Butler said.

At Walmart, for example, the My Texas House holiday collection includes items ranging from trees and wreaths to doormats and tree skirts.

"Always one of the very first to get picked up during the holiday shopping season," Goans said.

Real or artificial: Which costs less?

For shoppers who prefer the smell and experience of a real Christmas tree, there's some good news on prices.

A survey from the Real Christmas Tree Board found 91% of wholesale growers don't plan to raise their wholesale prices.

Real trees are typically less expensive than mid- to high-end artificial trees. The trade-off, of course, is that you'll be buying another one next year.

An artificial tree can cost more up front, but that expense can be spread across several holiday seasons if it's used year after year.

More ways to save on holiday decorations

Whether you're shopping for a tree, wreath, garland or giant inflatable for the front yard, a little planning can help keep costs down.



Compare prices online before buying: Checking several retailers can give you a better idea of whether a sale price is actually a good deal.

Shop secondhand: Thrift stores and online marketplaces can be good places to find vintage ornaments and other holiday decorations for less than buying new.

Watch Black Friday sales: The deepest discounts on holiday decorations drop after the holidays, but if you’re stocking up, retailers are advertising deals now.

Lastly, don't overlook what you already own. If your current tree is still in good condition, adding a few new decorations or a smaller secondary tree may give your home a fresh look for much less than replacing everything.

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