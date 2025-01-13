How to reach your health and fitness goals on a budget

In this article, you'll find the following tips to save money:

The start of a new year is a good time to start fresh and set some goals for yourself. One of those goals might be a healthier you, so we went to find out how you can focus on getting physically fit for less money this year.



For Arianna Dziadkowiec, the money spent on a gym membership is money well spent.

"It's a nice place to start my morning and just get my mind into coming to the gym and going back to work," Dziadkowiec said.

You may be looking to join a new gym to work on your fitness goals this year. But no gym is worth joining if you can't get out of a contract. Just like renting an apartment, or leasing a car, many gyms require members to sign on the dotted line, so it’s important to know the details of the agreement you’re signing.

Kyle Chapin of the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati said people interested in gym memberships will find lots of promotions in January, such as low or waived sign-up fees.

He said one advantage of the YMCA is they are month-to-month.

"You can track your payment each month on the first of the month. You can cancel or put your membership on hold whenever you feel like it,” Chapin said.

Beware of cancellation fees and other surprises

"Gyms are notorious for the contracts that nobody can get out of,” said Melanie McGovern, national spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau.

McGovern said low, introductory offers may draw you in, but before you sign up, she suggests you check for hidden costs like cancellation fees. Also, ask how often rates go up.

"Joining a gym is more about the contract than the gym in some cases,” McGovern said. “You want to make sure you're reading everything; you're asking a ton of questions."

Ask questions like:



What happens if I move?

What happens if I get injured?

Can I freeze my membership?

"If the gym owner or manager isn't answering your questions or they're pressuring you to sign before you even get a chance to do a workout or take some classes, you might want to think about going to another gym,” McGovern said.

The Better Business Bureau recommends asking for a free trial and taking a tour during the time of day you would normally exercise so you can see how busy it gets and whether equipment is available to use.

You can also try downloading free fitness apps, or utilize free workout videos on YouTube, which cuts out the cost of a gym altogether.

Saving on food

Working out is just one part of getting healthy in the new year: Diet is important too.

If you want to save money on groceries, make sure you go in with a plan. Bring your list with you, that way you can avoid unnecessary items and come home with things you may not need.

Milford shopper Hilary Kunes plans to cut out junk this year.

"My husband said no more chocolate chips, that's his little vice," Kunes said.

The most nutritious foods aren't always the cheapest.

"I have 3 kids that I try to feed as healthy as possible and I feel like finding things like that are really difficult on a budget," said Northern Kentucky mother Brittany Humphries.

Grocery Outlet in Eastgate offers 40-to-70% savings on groceries. They're offering big deals on their protein powders this month.

Other ways to save:



Shop for produce that's in-season

For foods like beans, brown rice, and oats, consider buying in bulk.

Generic products can save you 20-25% off name brand products

Opting for frozen fruits, veggies, and fish can be less expensive and last longer.

"Frozen has been a huge category for us, you can get 40 to 50% off what you would elsewhere," said Matt Alicea, owner-operator of Grocery Outlet.

Also try downloading money-saving apps like Flipp and Ibotta. They can help you easily compare prices across stores and download digital coupons, that way you don't waste your money.

