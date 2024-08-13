How to prevent your bags from getting lost when you fly

We've been hearing so much about airline cancellations and delays, especially in the aftermath of the Delta Airlines meltdown in July.

Thousands of Delta passengers were stranded at airports across the US, in some cases for several days, after the CrowdStrike IT outage shut down the airline's scheduling systems.

But the delays were just part of the nightmare for many travelers, who then had to wait longer to be reunited with their luggage.

Celeste Small was set to be a bridesmaid in a friend's destination beach wedding — but when her flight touched down, her travel companion found her luggage waiting on the baggage carousel, while Small did not.

"Her bag came, and I said, 'Where's my bag?' We checked them together," Small said.

Her suitcase was lost.

But, the worst part was that inside the lost bag was her custom-made, blue bridesmaids' gown.

Small was devastated. She couldn't stand next to the bride at the wedding and had to spend $400 on new clothing and makeup just to attend the nuptials.

Millions of travelers report delayed or lost luggage

This is much more common than you think: The US Department of Transportation says more than 2 million people a year report lost, damaged or delayed luggage.

Photos after the CrowdStrike outage showed all the lost luggage scattered at airports around the country, with bags that stayed on vacation much longer than their owners.

So how can you protect yourself?

Put essentials you need as immediately in your carry on bag.

Put medicine, makeup, and eyeglasses in your carry on bag.

Fill your checked bag with things you could live without for a few days, such as sweaters and extra shoes.

Always label a checked bag with your name and cell number, and put another tag with that information inside the bag, in case the first one gets lost.

If the flight is not direct, and requires a change of planes, try to fly without checking a bag.

Always remove old luggage tags with barcodes on them, as they could route your bag to the wrong airport.

Place an AirTag or similar tracker in any checked suitcase.

Delta passenger Lynn Trann, like many travelers , now tracks her checked luggage, and is able to tell if it ends up on the wrong plane, or no plane at all.

"I actually personally put a Tile or AirTag in all my luggage," she said.

Unfortunately, Small did not have an air tag, and her bridesmaid dress didn't show up until two days after the wedding.

Bottom line: If something is essential, especially the day you arrive, put it in a carry-on, so you don't waste your money.

