Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

How to make sure your home is ready for heavy rains

2-4 inches of rain often mean water in basements
Saturday storms flood Greater Cincinnati streets
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tanya O'Rourke | WCPO
CINCINNATI. April 29, 2017. Like many people, WCPO anchor Tanya O'Rourke reported basement flooding after heavy rain hit the Tri-State on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Saturday storms flood Greater Cincinnati streets
Posted at 6:50 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 18:50:33-04

With Meteorologist Steve Raleigh and the WCPO 9 weather team predicting heavy rains over the next 24 to 48 hours, basements across the Tri-State could see water, from saturated yards and clogged gutters.

Many gutters are filled with spring tree blooms, which can prevent them from properly draining.

So if you have a basement that has never seen water before, or you are just concerned, there are some simple things you can do, according to ServePro.

Get rugs, couches and boxes off the floor

It's probably a good idea to roll up and remove area rugs on basement floors.

Couches can be lifted and placed on bricks or cinder blocks.

And pick up any cardboard boxes sitting on the floor, especially in basement closets.

Check the sump pump and garage drain

If you have a sump pump, test it.

You can manually flip the trigger switch on most sump pumps to make sure the power is on, they are running and that there is no pipe clog.

And clear out garage and driveway drains, which may be clogged with dirt and sticks after a month of winter weather.

Water in the basement? What to do:

If things are already wet inside your home, the first thing you should do is try to remove everything wet, especially carpeting and carpet padding. It will start getting moldy within 24 hours if left damp on a basement floor.

Wet rugs will not dry out in a damp basement, and need to be lifted upstairs.

If you need help, contact companies like ServePro and Teasdale Fenton, or Cincinnati's Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD).

Consider flood insurance

Every year, flood victims learn that standard insurance will not cover flood damage in most cases.

Click here to find out how to purchase flood insurance, and to learn about a cheaper option that is often perfect for Cincinnati homeowners: drain backup insurance,which costs just a few dollars a month.

Best of luck with this spring's rain, and as always, don't waste your money.

__________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
Starbucks’ new CEO says he’ll work as a barista once a month This Google Flights hack can help you find cheaper airfare You can get this Monopoly-themed inflatable water park for $200 off

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money logo

Don't Waste Your Money

8:47 PM, Oct 17, 2018

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.