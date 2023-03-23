How to make sure your home is ready for heavy rains

With Meteorologist Steve Raleigh and the WCPO 9 weather team predicting heavy rains over the next 24 to 48 hours, basements across the Tri-State could see water, from saturated yards and clogged gutters.

Many gutters are filled with spring tree blooms, which can prevent them from properly draining.

So if you have a basement that has never seen water before, or you are just concerned, there are some simple things you can do, according to ServePro.

Get rugs, couches and boxes off the floor

It's probably a good idea to roll up and remove area rugs on basement floors.

Couches can be lifted and placed on bricks or cinder blocks.

And pick up any cardboard boxes sitting on the floor, especially in basement closets.

Check the sump pump and garage drain

If you have a sump pump, test it.

You can manually flip the trigger switch on most sump pumps to make sure the power is on, they are running and that there is no pipe clog.

And clear out garage and driveway drains, which may be clogged with dirt and sticks after a month of winter weather.

Water in the basement? What to do:

If things are already wet inside your home, the first thing you should do is try to remove everything wet, especially carpeting and carpet padding. It will start getting moldy within 24 hours if left damp on a basement floor.

Wet rugs will not dry out in a damp basement, and need to be lifted upstairs.

If you need help, contact companies like ServePro and Teasdale Fenton, or Cincinnati's Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD).

Consider flood insurance

Every year, flood victims learn that standard insurance will not cover flood damage in most cases.

Click here to find out how to purchase flood insurance, and to learn about a cheaper option that is often perfect for Cincinnati homeowners: drain backup insurance,which costs just a few dollars a month.

Best of luck with this spring's rain, and as always, don't waste your money.

