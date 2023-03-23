Warming quickly with isolated showers and storms today

We are finally looking at the warmest day of the week as temperatures rise to around 70. But before we know it, the story will be less about temperatures and completely focused on heavy rainfall.

Starting tonight, a 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY begins and it will continue throughout Friday's forecast as heavy rain is likely. The National Weather Service has also issued a FLOOD WATCH for the Tri-State. This watch starts Thursday evening and continues through early Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures start in the upper 50s Thursday morning with an isolated shower and storm chance. We shouldn't see much rain during the day but instead a lot of cloud cover as temperatures rise to around 70. Can I completely rule out a few isolated showers and storms? No. But the more organized and likely chances for rain begin this evening.

After 7 p.m., scattered showers and storms will start to move into the Tri-State and turn widespread and heavy by midnight. Heavy rain is likely to fall overnight and this could already result in hit or miss flooding issues by the morning drive on Friday.

Rounds of rain are likely to continue throughout the day Friday as temperatures hold nearly steady in the low 50s. We'll get another push of showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning as the cold front passes through the area.

All said and done, we could be looking at 3 to 4 inches of rainfall. Not only will creeks and streams rise rapidly, but the Ohio River will also rise quickly. The Ohio River is projected to rise 14 feet between now and Monday due to all this rainfall. This will put us into Action Stage. Significant river level rises can be expected across all other waterways too.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers

Cloudy and warmer

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Cloudy and warm

Isolated showers and storms

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

Heavy rain expected

Low: 52

FRIDAY

Rounds of heavy rain likely

Near steady temperatures

High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rounds of rain continue

Heavy rain, flooding possible

Low: 47

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========