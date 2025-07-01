Fourth of July travel guide: Best days to avoid traffic and find cheaper gas

CINCINNATI — AAA expects more than 61 million Americans to drive over the holiday weekend — 1.3 million more travelers than last year, making planning ahead more important than ever.

Bill Buettel from Fort Mitchell already has his holiday weekend mapped out as he prepares to welcome family.

"Our kids are coming in from Lexington," he said.

Like millions of Americans, he's monitoring gas prices as the holiday approaches, but remains determined regardless of the cost.

"People are gonna travel whether the prices are low or high if they gotta get to see their families," Buettel said.

Gas prices offer relief for holiday travelers

Fortunately, there's good news at the pump this year.

"It's better than it has been," Buettel said.

Kara Hitchens, Public Affairs Manager at AAA, confirms what drivers are already noticing — your wallet might catch a break this holiday.

"As of right now, gas prices are looking very good, we're looking at 50 cents cheaper than it was last year," Hitchens said.

While that's welcome news, Hitchens cautions that prices can be unpredictable, though a dramatic spike seems unlikely before the holiday.

"But you know, never say never, I would tell everyone," she said.

Road trip timing — Avoid heavy traffic

Planning your departure and return can help you avoid the worst traffic congestion:



Heaviest traffic days: Wednesday and Thursday before Fourth of July

Wednesday and Thursday before Fourth of July Busiest return day: Sunday, when most travelers head home

Money-saving road trip tips

Download apps like Waze, GasBuddy and Upside to track down the cheapest fuel along your route

Don't forget to use any loyalty points you've been collecting to maximize your savings this holiday weekend

What to know if you're flying

If you're considering flying instead of driving, there's more good news.

Domestic flights this summer are averaging $260 round-trip, which is the lowest in four years, according to the travel app Hopper. Although it's worth noting that flying specifically during the Fourth of July weekend typically adds about $81 more per ticket.

Best days to fly

Fourth of July itself is actually the best day to fly — both less crowded and more affordable

Returning Monday, July 7, or Tuesday, July 8 offers the best post-holiday deals

Before heading to the airport, Hitchens shares one crucial tip: "Make sure that you download your airline's app. That way you'll get first notifications of any changes, you know, whether it's a cancellation or delay," she said.

