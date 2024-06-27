How to fight 'funflation' this summer and save money on experiences

CINCINNATI — It's been almost a year since pop superstar Taylor Swift made her tour stop in Cincinnati, with fans shelling out huge money — we're talking more than $1,000 in some cases — for tickets.

Paying more money for concerts and other entertainment is becoming more of the norm. While many families are opting to spend more money on experiences post-pandemic, the so-called "funflation effect" is being felt.

"I think it's just because I enjoy doing those things with them as a family, as opposed to just buying them more stuff," mother Kim Ferguson said.

But the cost?

"Outrageous," she said.

Here in the Tri-State, we compared pre-COVID ticket prices to now. The numbers may shock you.

Child ticket at the Newport Aquarium: Nearly a 50% increase

Pre-COVID: $17.99

Now: $26.99

Kings Island single-day pass: 43% increase

Pre-COVID: $41.99

Now: $59.99

Bengals single game ticket: 31.% increase

Pre-COVID: $77.41

Now: $101.78

“And I can't believe how expensive going to a Reds game is," mother Tashia Bailey said.

From 2019 to now, the average Reds ticket has gone up 17%.

"If you're taking your kids, they want ice cream, they want pizza, all those things," she said.

The same goes for travel. Some families are even choosing to forego their summer trips this year to save money, like Gabrielle Garrett’s family.

“We opted out on a vacation this year and just did something small," she said.

The prices are forcing many families to look for alternatives.

Garrett said their family decided to find fun things to do locally instead. Tashia Bailey said her family is doing the same.

“It’s good to find things that are affordable, but you still get a good experience. This place is excellent," Bailey said about the Recreations Outlet in Milford.

It has playground equipment, trampolines, basketball hoops and more for kids to run around and blow off some steam.

"Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, it's $4 per child,” said General Manager Rudy Delois.

That’s during their “charitable play” hours, where this month 50% of profits will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati.

In Hamilton County, a library card will get you into places like the Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Observatory or the art museum completely free.

For the movie lovers, Cinemark offers discounted movies on Tuesdays.

Many are trying new things this summer-

Here’s a list of suggestions from Tri-State parents for budget-friendly experiences for the family:

