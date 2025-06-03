New scam targets summer drivers with fake traffic tickets

A new version of the toll booth scam is targeting drivers just as summer travel season begins.

This one is a text message claiming you owe money for unpaid traffic tickets.

The Davidson family, who we met at a highway rest stop on I-75 south of Florence, said they've received several fake messages about unpaid toll booths since late last year.

"That you owe so much money. It sounds a little threatening," Tom Davidson said.

New version of scam is more troubling

But now, motor vehicle departments across the country are warning about this latest version that's taking money from a whole new group of victims.

The new text messages claim recipients have outstanding traffic tickets — in one example, supposedly from the State of Illinois — and warn that failure to pay immediately will result in suspended registration and driving privileges.

Scott Ruby said the message caught his attention.

"I know that they can be awfully confusing to people especially at my age, who take this stuff for truth," Ruby said.

Ruby noted this version is more threatening since it claims potential loss of driving privileges, unlike the original toll scam that just claimed you owed a fine.

States from Illinois to New Jersey are now actively warning drivers that they will never text demanding money for tolls or tickets.

Ruby just brushes off these scam attempts.

"I owe so much that I ignore them all anyhow!" Ruby said with a laugh.

But BMV and DMV officials worry others might take these fake messages more seriously.

Bottom line: Don't respond to any unsolicited text or email claiming you owe money for tolls or tickets.

If you're unsure, call the state agency directly using their official phone number.

That way you don't waste your money.

