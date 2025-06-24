Simpler savings: Kroger introduces paper solution to digital coupon frustrations

Kroger has introduced paper versions of its weekly digital deals, offering a solution for shoppers who struggle with digital coupons while still providing the same savings.

For years, shoppers have complained about difficulties accessing digital coupons, creating what many refer to as a "digital divide" that particularly affects seniors and those less comfortable with technology.

"They are making it too hard. I mean, seriously," said Pat O'Brien, one of many customers who have expressed frustration with digital-only savings options.

"They are obnoxious in the sense that if you can't figure out how to use the app, then you don't get that discount," said Robin Casagrande.

How the new paper coupons work

The new paper solution offers a simple three-step process:



Pick up the paper ad near the entrance Shop as normal, keeping the paper deals handy Have the cashier scan it at checkout or scan it yourself during self-checkout for instant savings

Taylor Nimmo

Shoppers welcome the change

I spoke with Erlanger shoppers about this new option, and many were pleasantly surprised by the development.

"That's going to be very handy in case my computer is not functioning properly," said Jack Snowden.

For Ruth Roland, it's a welcome return to shopping simplicity.

"I guess just being able to see it and have it in my hand when I'm going to the store and knowing I actually have the deal and that when I go to scan it will actually work," Roland said.

She said she appreciates how the paper deals serve customers of all tech abilities, adding, "Especially for the elderly or anyone who's not cell phone inclined."

What Kroger is saying

Kroger provided a statement about the new initiative:

"We are always listening to our customers to create a better shopping experience. To make it simpler for our customers to take advantage of the full value our stores offer, we are providing an easy-to-use flyer that customers can scan to save with digital coupons. Simply grab a flyer and scan it at the self-checkout or ask for help from one of our friendly clerks."

When and where to find the paper coupons

New paper versions are available in stores on Wednesdays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com