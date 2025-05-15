Where to find the best grocery deals in the Tri-State this week

Finding the best grocery deals can help you save money on your weekly shopping trips. At WCPO, I'm tracking prices of essential grocery items at four major Tri-State stores to help you find the biggest savings.

I'm monitoring prices at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, and Meijer every week, focusing on five essential products that most households regularly purchase:



A gallon of 2 percent milk

One dozen eggs

A loaf of whole wheat bread

Boneless skinless chicken breast

Ground beef

This week's best deals:

Milk

The cheapest gallon of 2 percent milk today is at Aldi for $2.27, followed closely by Kroger, where you can find it for $2.29.



Kroger: $2.29

Walmart: $2.42

Aldi: $2.27

Meijer: $2.89

Bread

For a loaf of whole wheat bread, the lowest price is at Aldi for $1.35. Walmart comes in second at $1.42.



Kroger: $2.49

Walmart: $1.42

Aldi: $1.35

Meijer: $1.99

Chicken

When it comes to chicken breasts, the lowest price is at Walmart for $2.67 per pound, with Meijer just behind at $2.79.



Kroger: $4.99

Walmart: $2.67

Aldi: $3.49

Meijer: $2.79

Ground beef

Ground beef, which we know is expensive right now, is priced lowest at Kroger for $6.49 per pound.



Kroger: $6.49

Walmart: $6.53

Aldi: $6.99

Meijer: $6.99

Eggs

A dozen eggs are cheapest at Aldi for $3.47.



Kroger: $3.99

Walmart: $3.94

Aldi: $3.47

Meijer: $3.99

Potential egg shortage at Kroger

While checking prices at Kroger, I noticed a sign on the door stating, "Due to recent supply shortages, fresh eggs that meet our high-quality standards are limited in quantity."

I've reached out to Kroger to learn how widespread this shortage is, what's causing it, and how long customers can expect eggs to be in short supply.

Stay updated on the best deals

I'll be tracking these prices week to week, so save this story to your favorites or bookmark the page, so you can follow along to ensure you're getting groceries at the lowest prices and don't waste your money.

If you have any other products you’d like me to track, email me at Taylor.Nimmo@wcpo.com.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

